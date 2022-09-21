Recently completed ‘Big Bang Trail’ gives momentum to Flagstaff sustainable trail system

The opening of a new multi-use trail near Flagstaff marks a new wave of progress in the Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills (MEDL) trail project, a Coconino National Forest initiative aimed at improving the sustainability of recreation in the area.

The new trail, named “Big Bang,” climbs 4.4 miles and 1,269 feet from its connection with trail networks at the “Y” of Schultz Pass Road and Elden Lookout Road. It tops out at the zenith of Dry Lake Hills, where it offers an overlook of the area.

The trail is the first of many proposed improvements in the area and was completed through collaboration between the Forest Service, American Conservation Experience, Flagstaff Biking Organization (FBO) and local volunteers.

The MEDL project has been “in the back of everyone’s head” for a long time, said Coconino National Forest trails and OHV coordinator Forrest Saville. For a while, the project had all been happening behind the scenes. But with the conclusion of environmental studies, cultural studies and public outreach earlier this year, “that gave us the green light to go and start building,” he said.

According to the Coconino National Forest’s final environmental assessment of the project, the MEDL trail system was originally dedicated in 1987. While it has gone through some improvements over the years, wildfires, forest management activities and increased tourism have “greatly changed the MEDL area.”

“Increased use is taxing the current trail system and associated facilities,” the assessment reads, citing “indicators of overuse” such as “deteriorating condition of system trails, development of unauthorized trails, and increased concerns for impacts to natural resources such as wildlife, watershed and soil conditions, recreational experiences, and vegetation.”

The MEDL area is “one of the most highly used areas on the district,” Saville said. He explained that one of the ways the MEDL project is aimed at a more “sustainable trail system” is by trying to curb the dispersed impacts of “unauthorized trails” by making attractive trails that are equipped to handle heavy use.

“The big picture is to revamp Mount Elden, make it sustainable, make it really good and able to carry the capacity that it has on it,” Saville said. “We want to build it for the future.”

New trails like Big Bang will help create what Anthony Quintile of FBO described as a “stacked loop trail system.”

“This new system will use some of the existing trails with some realignments to improve sustainability and experience,” Quinitile said. When properly placed, select new trails can create “many, many times the opportunities with ultimately fewer net miles of trails,” Quintile explained, “because a lot of the user-created [unauthorized] trials are going to be eliminated.”

Technically, Big Bang represents the second trail to be completed under the MEDL project, the first being an unnamed Schultz Creek Trail alternate, but Big Bang stands out as a brand new experience in the in the area. The trail is “very well constructed,” said FBO trail coordinator Joe Hazel, one of the first to ascend Big Bang.

“It traverses the landscape in a really interesting and compelling manner,” Hazel said. He described the outlook at the top of the trail as “one of the most iconic viewpoints in northern Arizona.”

“You can see Lee Mountain above Sedona. Over that you can see all the way to the mountains outside of Prescott,” Hazel said. “I honestly feel this is going to be one of the most iconic trails in the state.”

Hazel also lauded the name “Big Bang” as befitting of northern Arizona iconography.

“I like it,” he said. “It ties in with Flagstaff as the Dark Sky City, the observatory. It’s got this history of the universe sort of thing.”

And true to its name, Big Bang could represent a catalytic moment for the MEDL project. The trail construction attracted a lot of volunteer effort, Saville said, which served as a “momentum changer” for the project.

“It probably wouldn't be an overstatement to say half of the trail that we're talking about was built by volunteers,” Saville said, giving credit to turnout from organizations such as FBO, Flagstaff Bike Revolution, Flagstaff Trails Initiative, Flagstaff Trail Faeries and others. He also reported that the Forest Service has “tripled” the amount of volunteer trails days it hosted in 2022. He urged all interested parties to follow Coconino National Forest on social media for postings about volunteer events.

In the near future, Saville hopes to see the MEDL project address trail “connectivity” issues in the area, particularly where trails have been impacted by fire and flooding. This includes “realignments” on Brookbank, the Oldham Trail and Red Onion Trail. But with Big Bang on the books, Saville seemed optimistic that MEDL project improvements will steam ahead steadily.

“We're continuing to build until the snow flies,” he said.