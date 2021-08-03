Recent traffic issues highlight access concerns for Bellemont

“It’s been very frustrating and difficult too because you know, if you forget something in town that you need, well, do we go all the way through the forest service road?” McGee said. “There's been some really nice people that are like, ‘Hey, I'm in town, I'm heading to this store and this store if anyone needs anything, let me know.’ That way people don't have to sit through the traffic. […] The community there in Bellemont is great, but it's still just kind of [frustrating] that we've kind of gotten to that point.”

On top of that, McGee said his wife is pregnant and although it is early now, he can’t imagine what it would be like if she was further along while the fastest route to the hospital during much of the day was on a forest road.

Paxton said so far, the sheriff’s department hasn’t been made aware of any times the traffic has impeded either private or emergency vehicles this summer.

But Andy Keenan, co-owner of Skyline Waste, which picks up trash from about 100 homes in Bellemont, said there have been instances when the access issues and traffic have impacted trash pick-up.

Keenan said the traffic has forced his drivers to alter their time frames or risk running out of hours before their routes are complete. And at times, it has meant they are unable to collect trash from residents.