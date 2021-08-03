Recent traffic issues highlight access concerns for Bellemont

Local officials will be hearing from Bellemont residents during a community meeting this weekend on issues facing the growing community.
And access to and from the community may be top of mind for many residents, especially as traffic this summer on Interstate 40 has made traveling to and from the community exceedingly difficult at times.
Essentially all access to Bellemont is provided by Interstate 40 and a single interchange. And that can not only create real headaches for residents, but it may pose a potential risk to the community in the case of an emergency, said Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton.
Paxton said local officials have long been aware of the access issue in Bellemont, but the growth of the community in recent years has made it even more relevant.
“Fire is probably the biggest threat here and that is a big concern of, if we had to evacuate, could we get everyone out that one exit?” Paxton said.
But those access issues are not just a problem in a natural disaster -- as residents have found this summer, simply getting to work and running errands can be difficult.
This year, construction along I-40, the only developed road connecting Bellemont to the outside world, has forced traffic to a crawl between the community and Flagstaff on numerous occasions.
That construction, being worked on by the Arizona Department of Transportation, is set to last until fall.
Bellemont resident David McGee works at the Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club. Before this summer, getting there would have meant a 10-minute drive, but since the construction has closed westbound lanes in two places, that trip can often be closer to an hour.
McGee said luckily, he generally is at work early enough to beat the worst of the traffic. But his wife is not so lucky, and the back-up has become a constant factor determining when and how they go to run errands.
To get around the traffic, McGee said they have joined the many Bellemont residents who have been finding alternate routes to get to Flagstaff, primarily taking forest roads instead of the interstate.
McGee said residents take forest roads north to Highway 180, coming out near Baderville before coming into Flagstaff from the north.
Although those roads are now restricted to only certain kinds of vehicles, McGee said there have been times over the summer that even regional traffic, including semi trucks, were attempting to get around the construction by going through the forest road.
On one Saturday in particular, there was bumper-to-bumper traffic, including large freight trucks, making its way through the forest in an attempt to avoid the construction.
“It’s been very frustrating and difficult too because you know, if you forget something in town that you need, well, do we go all the way through the forest service road?” McGee said. “There's been some really nice people that are like, ‘Hey, I'm in town, I'm heading to this store and this store if anyone needs anything, let me know.’ That way people don't have to sit through the traffic. […] The community there in Bellemont is great, but it's still just kind of [frustrating] that we've kind of gotten to that point.”
On top of that, McGee said his wife is pregnant and although it is early now, he can’t imagine what it would be like if she was further along while the fastest route to the hospital during much of the day was on a forest road.
Paxton said so far, the sheriff’s department hasn’t been made aware of any times the traffic has impeded either private or emergency vehicles this summer.
But Andy Keenan, co-owner of Skyline Waste, which picks up trash from about 100 homes in Bellemont, said there have been instances when the access issues and traffic have impacted trash pick-up.
Keenan said the traffic has forced his drivers to alter their time frames or risk running out of hours before their routes are complete. And at times, it has meant they are unable to collect trash from residents.
“I either had to sacrifice not picking up Bellemont or not picking up the rest of the route for the day. So and then we've had to alter our time frames going forward for as long as that construction is there," Keenan said. "We're picking up their trash and recycling first thing in the morning so that we can get back through the traffic to continue the rest of our day without spending so much time sitting in that traffic."
The meeting is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be held at the Ponderosa Fire Station at 11951 Shadow Mountain Drive in Bellemont.
Paxton said the meeting, organized by the Sheriff’s Office, is meant to give residents the opportunity to speak with officials from various agencies and county departments, include county engineering staff, the Forest Service, the Department of Public Safety and the Ponderosa Fire District.
In addition to issues of access and traffic, truckers dumping trash and transient campers causing fire risks will also be discussed.
