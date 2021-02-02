Recent snows clear way for prescribed fire across national forest

In recent days, pillars of smoke have risen from forests around Flagstaff.
But rather than being a sign of wildfire, that smoke has been the result of pile burns only made possible by recent precipitation.
After a series of storms enveloped northern Arizona at the end of January, Flagstaff has almost reached its average snowfall for the season.
The most recent snow storm over the weekend dropped between four and six inches across different parts of Coconino County. And that came after a storm just a week earlier brought between two and four feet of snow to the region.
That precipitation is a welcome change for many after the county saw its driest year on record through 2020.
Before the recent storms, Flagstaff had seen only a fraction of the expected snowfall this season and last year had experienced a disappointing monsoon season.
But as of this week, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, where the National Weather Service measures snowfall, has seen just over 50 inches of snow this season.
That is essentially the same amount of snowfall the city received last year and only about three inches less than the city’s average snowfall for a season.
Before the storms, the dry weather had some concerned about an even earlier fire season but that weather has lessened some of those concerns albeit temporarily.
On top of that, the weather has allowed forest managers to restart not only pile burns but also larger prescribed burns which had been delayed as a result of both COVID and extremely dry conditions, said spokesperson for the Coconino National Forest Brady Smith.
“A good amount of snow is needed on the ground to conduct large pile burns, so this weather has definitely helped us with burning piles,” Smith wrote in an email. “Prescribed burning, in general, has been delayed over the last year […] but we will slowly start taking advantage of burn windows in the future, moving from pile burns to broadcast burns.”
Pile burns eliminate large piles of wood and tree bits created by manual thinning operations. Prescribed burns, on the other hand, use low intensity fires to reduce hazardous fuels and help create a healthier ecosystem in a similar way to how a fire may act naturally.
This week, Smith said forest managers are conducting pile burns in three areas around Flagstaff.
At the southwest base of Mt. Elden, crews are burning slash piles creased by mechanical thinning operations associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.
With southwest winds predicted, smoke from those burns is expected to move northeast. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn which is be visible to Flagstaff metro area.
Similar burns are occurring in the area of Fort Valley area near Chimney Springs. That smoke may also impact Flagstaff.
Lastly, crews are conducting pile burns in the Happy Jack area north of Clints Well and east of Lake Mary Road
Again, with southwest winds predicted, smoke is expected to move northeast. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn, will be visible from Lake Mary Road.