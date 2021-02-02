Recent snows clear way for prescribed fire across national forest

In recent days, pillars of smoke have risen from forests around Flagstaff.

But rather than being a sign of wildfire, that smoke has been the result of pile burns only made possible by recent precipitation.

After a series of storms enveloped northern Arizona at the end of January, Flagstaff has almost reached its average snowfall for the season.

The most recent snow storm over the weekend dropped between four and six inches across different parts of Coconino County. And that came after a storm just a week earlier brought between two and four feet of snow to the region.

That precipitation is a welcome change for many after the county saw its driest year on record through 2020.

Before the recent storms, Flagstaff had seen only a fraction of the expected snowfall this season and last year had experienced a disappointing monsoon season.

But as of this week, the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, where the National Weather Service measures snowfall, has seen just over 50 inches of snow this season.

That is essentially the same amount of snowfall the city received last year and only about three inches less than the city’s average snowfall for a season.