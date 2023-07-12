The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has four roles when wildfires threaten communities: it calls for evacuations, manages traffic in and out of endangered neighborhoods, handles patrols in areas that are vacated to prevent looting, and determines when and how re-entry will get underway once the fire is managed.

That’s why CCSO is linked in with the process of communicating to residents when it’s time to be ready, get set and go if a fire threatens their home.

The “Ready, Set, Go!” system is meant to offer a helpful blueprint for the county, outlining the most basic instructions to follow when there’s smoke on the horizon.

But what does it mean to be ready for a wildfire? How do you set yourself up to leave your home in an emergency?

There are official recommendations from the federal government that include suggestions such as having a full or at least half tank of gas in your vehicle in case you need to leave an area at a moment’s notice.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll recommends having a “grab bag” by the door filled with items you choose when you’re under no time constraints: belongings such as family photos, passports and medications. There are comprehensive lists of items to set aside on CCSO’s website.

Technically, Coconino County is always on “Ready,” but evacuation is an emotional and difficult process, and those types of formal recommendations can dissolve under the pressure of imminent evacuation once a neighborhood’s status switches to “Go.”

Timberline resident Rose McMillan learned that when she was evacuated from her home during the Tunnel Fire.

“I did not get much time once they evacuated," McMillan said. "I was so overwhelmed I didn’t know what to take. Next time I would try to put more thought into what I take."

She added: "It was the most terrifying thing I ever went through."

Thinking through what you want to bring and having important items set aside during the ongoing “Ready” stage can be valuable once pre-evacuation warnings are formally issued, said CCSO Chief Deputy Bret Axlund.

He said the deputies deciding when and where to put evacuations or pre-evacuations in place are also operating from a place of practice and forethought, using rapidly evolving information.

“We’ll get a call like a wildfire, what we’ll do is send a supervisor to incident command. Generally, that’s the person who is in charge of operations response with the fire agency -- generally, that’s the forest service. We tie in with them and use their expertise. They’re the fire experts, they know much better than we do the path of the fire and the speed element,” Axlund said. “They’ll map areas that are in danger. Then we use the Ready, Set, Go! system for communities in the track of the fire.”

He recommends preparing for at least five days away from your home, especially after the lengthy evacuations that took place during the Tunnel and Pipeline fires.

Scott Hancock was evacuated from Railroad Springs in 2005 when a fire burned near Woody Mountain Road. At the time, he had several factors to consider.

“Having to evacuate animals, kids and visitors was definitely a source of anxiety for everyone. Luckily, we had two friends in Doney Park who could take us all in, even the animals. So we did not use a shelter. We had not prepared for an evacuation at the time, but I have every summer since then,” Hancock said. “Now, we have important bins, photos, passports, birth certificates, etc., ready to go. During Red Flag Warnings we will park our RV in the driveway and make sure it is ready to go quickly if needed.”

Experts tend to recommend having items critical to life, safety or identification ready to go, but sometimes the possessions former evacuees wished they’d brought have more nuanced value.

“I got to the point of loading up the car, and one of the things I thought about because I had time [was] that I would want to have things that made the next house I lived in feel like home if I lost the one I live in now. I gathered a few decorative items that matter to me,” said Lynn Merrill, who lives in University Heights. “Not just family photos and important papers. I think, if I had to start over, that would help.”

Lynn Salce lived off of Schultz Pass and Fort Valley Road for three decades. She was evacuated twice — once in 2019 and once in 2022.

“I have the Coconino County emergency alert app on my phone and did receive the Ready, Set, Go alerts, and I started getting things together at the first alert. It was an overwhelming task. I called my (grown) kids and asked them if there was anything at my house they wanted me to take if I evacuated. They both had a couple of things, but I was at a loss," Salce said. "Finally, I decided to pack up my many photo albums -- irreplaceable family photos from years past. I'm so glad that most of the photos of my kids growing up are digital and I didn't have to worry about saving them.”

Salce said she also brought her medications, laptop and some clothing before deciding that most of her belongings were replaceable. For former evacuees who spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun, it wasn’t uncommon to grab photo albums, stuffed animals and musical instruments. A number of people said they felt panicked in the packing process and mostly forgot to think beyond those top-of-mind things.

Several people said they wished they’d brought items that would be important in the future. Salce said she’s since thought more about making records that could help her file insurance claims.

“I did think to do something I should have done a long time ago when I wouldn't have been rushed. I quickly went through the house to get a video inventory of everything. I went through every room, every closet and took some of the yard and exterior of the house,” Salce said.

In a pinch with animals

While a lot of planning for the packing process can be done in advance, during the Ready stage, some things are harder to prepare to move.

Axlund said while CCSO recommends having a grab bag ready at all times, the “Set” phase is generally when people pack their things and get ready to go. He said he recommends people with animals, particularly horses and livestock, evacuate when they’re put on “Set” status to ensure they have enough time to get their critters out of the path of an encroaching wildfire.

“I was evacuated. My advice would be to pay attention to pre-evacuation notices. I didn’t. I never thought it would happen. Then the evacuation was an all-out panic, evacuating my 20 animals at the time,” said Coconino County resident Jennifer Louzan. “To be fair, there was only a few hours between pre-evacuation to evacuation. I think the responders did their best and so did we. But sometimes there isn’t a lot of notice.”

Louzan recalls not having enough animal carriers or a prepared horse trailer to make moving her animals a smoother process. Her experience is not uncommon.

“I ended up putting a lot of my smaller animals into cardboard boxes. So another bit of advice is to keep a carrier for each animal. I only had two small carriers because I only take them to the vet two by two," she said. "My hooved babies were most difficult because we didn’t have a place for them to go and had to be price gouged for the most rusty used trailer ever to move them all. The moral of the animal evacuation story is to have a place for everyone and enough carriers or trailers for everyone to load up at a moment’s notice.”

Axlund said one of the best ways to prepare for possible evacuations can start well before fire season. He said getting to know your neighbors and exchanging phone numbers with people close by can be critical.

“If you are going out of town and have animals, be sure to coordinate with someone who has access to your property and can safely evacuate your animals. I haven’t been evacuated, but I’ve helped friends who have been,” said Doney Park resident Paula Emberty. “It can be a chore to catch and load large animals in stressful situations, especially if the animal isn’t familiar with the person or equipment. And not all house or pet sitters are familiar with transportation of animals.”

Even in situations where large animals aren’t involved, neighbors can sometimes help get people out of homes in the path of a fire after roadblocks are set up by CCSO.

Tools available

Axlund said in order to ask your neighbors for help, signing up for emergency alerts can be key.

CCSO has access to a reverse 911 system called iPause and can use that system to push alerts to all phones in a given geographic area.

Axlund said CCSO learned the system’s limitations during the Pipeline and Tunnel fires. During those fires, a number of residents weren’t able to get back to their homes after popping into town to buy groceries or working all day in the city limits.

“The benefit of the emergency notification system is whether you’re in that area or not, you’ll still receive an alert,” Axlund said. “One of the problems we found was people couldn’t get to their homes in time to get to their animals or their children. We had to send deputies into areas to go do rescues for folks that were unable to leave their homes.”

During the Pipeline Fire, Axlund said, CCSO partnered with Mohave, Yavapai and Navajo counties so there were more deputies available for rescues. CCSO's Search and Rescue Unit was also called in.

On occasion, deputies can go into evacuated areas to rescue children or people stranded behind evacuation lines. Sometimes, depending on fire behavior, they can even help to escort people to get medications or other items that are critical to their life and safety. But that’s all dependent on fire behavior.

“We found that out during the Pipeline Fire -- in 12 minutes we went from Set to Go. We were clocking that fire at 30 miles per hour,” Axlund said. “Sometimes there was absolutely no way we could send out enough SAR volunteers or deputies to check every home [for people left behind]. Get to know your neighbors. Trade phone numbers. Sometimes it’s OK to be dependent on others for your safety and the safety of others.”

Keeping an eye on things

Once homes are evacuated, CCSO deputies are responsible for patrolling vacant neighborhoods where possible.

“We have active patrols preventing any type of criminal activity, like theft,” Axlund said.

During such patrols, he said, CCSO will often rely on support from outside agencies, because calls for service in other parts of the county generally don’t stop for a fire.

“We will set up roadblocks in the area to keep people from re-entering. Once people leave the area, they’re not allowed back in,” Axlund said.

When Salce was evacuated, Schultz Pass Road was blocked at Fort Valley.

“I parked in the Cheshire neighborhood and watched as helicopters flew overhead and retrieved water from the retention tanks on Schultz Pass. Even though the fire was moving east, my neighborhood remained evacuated, since we were included in the Elden Lookout zone. The neighborhood directly south of my home, Valley Crest, had not been evacuated, so it was very frustrating to me that I could not get back to my home,” Salce said.

She recalled not getting a good night’s sleep until she was allowed to return to her home — which was still standing after both wildfires.

Some evacuees described a gnawing uncertainty about the status of their house, whethertheir property would be standing when they returned.

“If a home is destroyed, we try to contact that homeowner as quickly as we possibly can. We’ll go check on homes for people,” Axlund said. “We will conduct community meetings, because it’s all about communication. A lot of inaccurate information goes out because people don’t know. We’ll give updates from the Forest Service. We’ll also try to get help from the building inspector for an area to find out if homes are safe to enter.”

Once it’s determined that an area is safe to re-enter and re-evacuation is unlikely, residents -- and only residents -- will be allowed to re-enter neighborhoods.

“We generally do a checkpoint for them to come through,” Axlund said. “A good thing to keep in the go bag is proof they live in the area ... for their safety and for privacy, we only let people who live in an area back in at first. We know when people come back into the area and they see their shed, their fence, their homes, burnt up, that can be an emotional time for them. We try to give them a couple of hours. We want to give them a little bit of time to grieve for their losses.”