Ready for anything: Coconino County schools preparing to handle crisis

The death of a student or teacher, a house fire or wildfire, a flood or a school shooting — there are a lot of emergencies or disasters that could present a crisis for Coconino County schools and districts.

That’s why the Coconino County Education Service Agency (CCESA) and the Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget are taking steps to prepare for devastating curve balls the universe may throw at them.

Leaders from CCESA, Yavapai Education Service Agency, the Arizona Department of Education and five county schools earlier this month gathered to train on emergency crisis response and to form Coconino County School Incident Response Teams.

“This evidence-based training provided school personnel with comprehensive training on how to establish and serve on school safety and crisis response teams,” Mango-Paget said. "The training provided to schools reinforces improved school climate, student behavior, and academic functioning, student resilience and school staff crisis response capabilities

Paid for in part by a $4.8 million grant to support schools in fostering overall wellness, the training was meant to prepare for crisis prevention, intervention and recovery and to help assemble teams to support districts and schools though those steps.

“We’re going to put together two to three teams," Mango-Paget, "and those teams are going to be made up of former administrators, psychologists, social workers and generalists. We’re analyzing our strengths and weaknesses after the training.”

Some teams, Mango-Paget explained, might have more experience with an area or culture, or might be best equipped to help with grief management or natural disaster response. Her hope, she said, is that the teams will present their own strengths and support based on their specific needs.

Crisis response teams are in part designed to provide an outside perspective and fresh support to school districts during emergencies or times of grief and loss.

“If you look at one of our schools that’s very far out geographically ... four hours from here, it’s such a small community, that that whole community could be in crisis. So, them leading might not be appropriate because they’re in crisis as well,” Mango-Paget said.

That doesn’t mean the training, developed by the National Association of School Psychologists, is relegated to individuals who might be on a designated response team.

“I really feel confident that what we learned -- the strategies that we learned, the prevention plans that we learned -- that the model that we prepared represents state-of-the-art best practices. It’s going to be a key component to our schools’ approach to emergency response and crisis management,” said Mango-Paget. “It is my hope, personally, after receiving the training and my staff receiving the training, that we can offer this to every single school to do in our county.”

According to the superintendent, the training honed in on three phases of crisis: mitigation or prevention, response, and recovery.

“Having updated EOPs (emergency operation plans) before a problem occurs is kind of critical so we can restore back to normalcy and reduce damages as soon as possible," she said. "Even with some of the best preparations for the unpredictable, having crisis education opportunities for students and staff is important. When it’s clearly spelled out how you can respond or not respond, it’s helpful. It doesn’t mean everything is going to be by the book. If you’re prepared, your chances of recovery are better."

Recovery, Mango-Paget added, is often overlooked, and an element of the training she found especially helpful.

She said that after a crisis the training focused on helping administrators and educators to “reaffirm physical health and perceptions of safety” for students.

“Because that’s a big deal,” said Mango-Paget. “If something happened on your campus, do I feel like I can even go back there?”

She said she was grateful to plan for the recovery phase, as well as initial responses to crisis. She described it as a kind of a big-picture approach.

“We’re prepared to respond to the needs of the children, both physical and psychological, then examine the effectiveness of the prevention plan. What needs to be tweaked moving forward?” she said.

Following up on the training itself is also part of the plan.

“Now we look at who attended? What else do they want? How do they want to work with us, and how would we triage with them? Who wasn’t able to attend and what would they like to see moving forward?” Mango-Paget said. “With the schools and our team that have gone through this training, it’s allowed us to speak the same language as our schools and our districts. It gives us the opportunity to come together, to prepare for a crisis and go into recovery.”