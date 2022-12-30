 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Randy Wilson Memorial Polar Plunge canceled this year due to inclement weather

  • 0
A Lovely Day For a Dip

At noon on New Year's Day, participants in the Randy Wilson Memorial Polar Plunge gathered on the boat ramp of Upper Lake Mary to take a dip and celebrate the New Year.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

The Randy Wilson Memorial Polar Plunge, usually held each year at Upper Lake Mary boat ramp on New Year's Day, is canceled this year due to inclement weather.

Wilson brought the tradition to Flagstaff more than a decade ago, and while the tradition centers on jumping into frigid waters to celebrate the new year, the National Weather Service forecast calls for rain and then heavy snow on Sunday, making travel prospects dangerous.

We plan to resume the event to kick-start 2023, and hope to see you there in support of the former Daily Sun editor's memory.

NWS has a 100% chance of precipitation on Sunday, with 5 to 11 inches of snow that day alone. Another inch or two is possible on Monday before reduced chances of storms linger for the rest of the week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)