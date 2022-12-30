Randy Wilson Memorial Polar Plunge canceled this year due to inclement weather

The Randy Wilson Memorial Polar Plunge, usually held each year at Upper Lake Mary boat ramp on New Year's Day, is canceled this year due to inclement weather.

Wilson brought the tradition to Flagstaff more than a decade ago, and while the tradition centers on jumping into frigid waters to celebrate the new year, the National Weather Service forecast calls for rain and then heavy snow on Sunday, making travel prospects dangerous.

We plan to resume the event to kick-start 2023, and hope to see you there in support of the former Daily Sun editor's memory.

NWS has a 100% chance of precipitation on Sunday, with 5 to 11 inches of snow that day alone. Another inch or two is possible on Monday before reduced chances of storms linger for the rest of the week.