Rain resumes Friday as Coconino County awarded funding to reduce flood impacts

After a relatively dry week, monsoon rains returned to Flagstaff on Friday. Though there wasn't much flooding this week, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors passed a motion to accept a federal exigency grant to help mitigate the impacts of future flooding.
Coconino County’s Board of Supervisors/Flood Control District hosted a special meeting Friday afternoon to accept financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to help respond to the recent flooding. The response will come in the form of an emergency watershed protection project.
This will be a total of "$606,328, with a [Flood Control District (FCD)] match of $152,000," with in-kind funding accepted, according to a presentation that Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani gave on the project. A press release about the grant said it "will be funded by NRCS at 75 percent and by the Flood Control District at 25 percent."
This will be used to fund the NRCS Exigency Project, which will work to stabilize channels that will decrease erosion in a number of locations throughout Mount Elden Estates. The work will involve grade control in the form of rock work, such as rock vane weirs. Mount Elden Estates has been affected by the flooding and is about half a mile downstream from the Museum Fire burn scar.
County Engineer Christopher Tressler said the project would also have positive impacts downstream.
“Some of the erosion is four to five feet deep,” he said, “that’s just a huge amount of sediment...that is mobilizing downstream. This sediment causes issues with the stormwater inlets downstream. Our goal is to try to get as much stormwater into the underground Flagstaff infrastructure as possible.”
Tressler also mentioned that even though the project was being fast-tracked, they had still completed environmental and cultural assessments in the areas they would be working.
The district’s total costs for the flooding response between the first floods between July 13 and July 29 was a total of $601,000, according to Andreani. This does not include the NRCS funding.
Even with less flooding recently, “we still have six weeks of the monsoon season,” Tressler said, “and we have this opportunity to do more flood mitigation work to decrease erosion and decrease sediment.”
County Supervisor Patrice Horstman said the FCD would need to look at longer-term mitigation measures "down the line."
"For now," she said, "we are in the middle of the monsoon and this is going to make a tremendous difference.”
Monsoon rains have been relatively light in Flagstaff over the past week. A series of showers brought heavy rain late Friday morning, though by 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said most of the heavy rain was over.
Rain was heaviest on the southeast side of Flagstaff, with as much as 1 1/2 inches compared to around half an inch elsewhere in the city.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flash flood warning that included the city at 12:45 p.m. Friday that lasted until 3:45 p.m. They also issued a severe thunderstorm warning along Highway 89 just below Grey Mountain to the north of Flagstaff.
A flash flood watch was in effect for the area until 11 p.m. Friday.
The Weather Service recommended people practice flood safety by staying away from slot canyons and swimming areas, among other measures.
United Way of Northern Arizona has continued hosting volunteer events to fill sandbags and clear debris over the past week. An update Friday from Coconino County said 7,950 sandbags had been produced over the past two days and that their current stockpile totaled 44,650.
More of United Way's Neighbor Helping Neighbor events are scheduled for the weekend. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by visiting their website.
The weather service said they expected next week’s weather to follow a similar pattern to this week. They predicted a “continued uptick” through the weekend, decreasing at the start of the next week.