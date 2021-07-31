Rain resumes Friday as Coconino County awarded funding to reduce flood impacts

“Some of the erosion is four to five feet deep,” he said, “that’s just a huge amount of sediment...that is mobilizing downstream. This sediment causes issues with the stormwater inlets downstream. Our goal is to try to get as much stormwater into the underground Flagstaff infrastructure as possible.”

Tressler also mentioned that even though the project was being fast-tracked, they had still completed environmental and cultural assessments in the areas they would be working.

The district’s total costs for the flooding response between the first floods between July 13 and July 29 was a total of $601,000, according to Andreani. This does not include the NRCS funding.

Even with less flooding recently, “we still have six weeks of the monsoon season,” Tressler said, “and we have this opportunity to do more flood mitigation work to decrease erosion and decrease sediment.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County Supervisor Patrice Horstman said the FCD would need to look at longer-term mitigation measures "down the line."

"For now," she said, "we are in the middle of the monsoon and this is going to make a tremendous difference.”