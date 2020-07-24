Rain helps Thumb Fire reach 88% containment

The Thumb Fire burning parts of the Grand Canyon National Park and Havasupai reservation reached 88% containment Friday.
The containment number is a huge difference from the uncontained fire as of Wednesday.
“Rain is what’s changed,” said Dolores Garcia, spokeswoman for the Thumb Fire.
The land is normally considered remote, rough and rugged terrain on Great Thumb Mesa. However, the rain on Thursday caused firefighters to leave by noon to make sure they could get out of the area through all the puddles and soggy ground. The fire is currently burning at 8,354 acres as of Friday afternoon.
The Type 3 Southwest Area Incident Management Team is going to be replaced with local firefighters tomorrow. Fire officials continue to monitor the fire by air, but did not see any smoke this morning during their first aerial pass.
Fire authorities report lightning caused the fire that has burned through mainly pinyon juniper and high-desert grassland areas 10 miles away from Supai and 33 miles northwest of Tusayan.
No evacuation orders have been implemented as of Wednesday afternoon, and no structures are currently threatened by the fire. However, Garcia said there have been multiple cultural and tribal values that were identified as being in the path of the fire. She wasn’t sure exactly which locations were threatened, but said the whole area is sacred ground to the Havasupai people.
“Sacred plants, locations that are critical to the Havasupai people that have been identified in that area have been protected as much as possible,” Garcia said. “That is everything from artifacts to even sacred plants and gathering areas.”
Havasupai tribal members were unable to comment by press time.
The southern border had been the most active, and is where 120 fire personnel from the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Truxton Canyon Agency and a Southwest Area Type 3 Incident Management Team have been deployed with assistance from the park service, Kaibab National Forest and the Havasupai tribe.
Firefighters dug a contingency line about a mile south from the fire, Garcia said. The fire area received small patches of rain overnight, causing increased humidity and cloud cover Thursday, but quickly dried once the rains stopped. In addition to the rain that has helped firefighters so far, the National Weather Service expects storms to continue through next week.
Smoke and haze have been visible since the fire began on July 16, and could be seen from Supai and both the North and South Rims of the Grand Canyon National Park. The Havasupai reservation is currently under an emergency closure due to the COVID-19 virus, and public entry continues to be prohibited.
The northern edge of the fire has not burned beyond the canyon edge and continues to be monitored by aircraft. Garcia explained that canyon edges aren’t always considered fire breaks because the fire can jump and continue to burn vegetation on gradual canyon walls.
