Rain helps Thumb Fire reach 88% containment

“Sacred plants, locations that are critical to the Havasupai people that have been identified in that area have been protected as much as possible,” Garcia said. “That is everything from artifacts to even sacred plants and gathering areas.”

Havasupai tribal members were unable to comment by press time.

The southern border had been the most active, and is where 120 fire personnel from the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Truxton Canyon Agency and a Southwest Area Type 3 Incident Management Team have been deployed with assistance from the park service, Kaibab National Forest and the Havasupai tribe.

Firefighters dug a contingency line about a mile south from the fire, Garcia said. The fire area received small patches of rain overnight, causing increased humidity and cloud cover Thursday, but quickly dried once the rains stopped. In addition to the rain that has helped firefighters so far, the National Weather Service expects storms to continue through next week.

Smoke and haze have been visible since the fire began on July 16, and could be seen from Supai and both the North and South Rims of the Grand Canyon National Park. The Havasupai reservation is currently under an emergency closure due to the COVID-19 virus, and public entry continues to be prohibited.

The northern edge of the fire has not burned beyond the canyon edge and continues to be monitored by aircraft. Garcia explained that canyon edges aren’t always considered fire breaks because the fire can jump and continue to burn vegetation on gradual canyon walls.

