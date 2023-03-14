Spring is almost here, and a new storm system looks to bring the possibility of rain and/or snow to northern Arizona through the weekend.

The heaviest part of the storm is set to hit on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service in Bellemont listing a 100% chance of precipitation. That moisture is expected to be showers throughout the day, but then is likely to shift to snow in the early morning hours of Thursday.

From there, Friday should remain mostly clear, but another chance of rain and snow showers persists into the weekend, in the 30% to 60% range.

The most recent storms come after a two-week reprieve from what has been a historic winter. NWS has reported a total of 142.9 inches of snow so far this winter at the airport -- enough to rank in the top 10 all-time even if no more snow fell the rest of the season. On average, that location receives 76.6 inches of snow, and last year at this time it was just 54.4 inches.

This week's precipitation will also add to above-average totals in that category; Flagstaff has seen 11.24 inches of rain since January 1, more than double the average rainfall to this point.