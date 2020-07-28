Rain causes Kaibab and Coconino Forest, Coconino County lift fire restrictions

The Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County have all lifted fire restrictions on all of their districts due to the significant amount of moisture dropped during recent monsoon rains.
Coconino County's restrictions will be lifted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, where the federal restrictions were rescinded early Tuesday morning.
The fire restrictions were implemented early this year due to the growing fears about coronavirus spreading and impacting firefighters. Additionally, the dry start to this year's monsoon season left fire authorities cleaning up fires across northern Arizona. The recent thunderstorms left the federal and county lands with enough moisture that authorities have decided to rescind their fire restrictions.
The City of Flagstaff has not made any announcement about their restrictions as of Tuesday morning, and has kept their stage 2 fire restrictions in place. Fire restrictions remain in place from the Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management for all State Trust lands and BLM territory north of the Grand Canyon. Stage 2 fire restrictions also remain in effect on Navajo Nation lands.
On the Kaibab, the area closure protecting Bill Williams Mountain watershed will also be rescinded, allowing people to camp, hike and drive in the popular recreation areas. A revised closure area will be implemented in September due to the on-going steep slope forest thinning operations to reduce fire danger on Bill Williams Mountain, according to a Kaibab press release.
"The Kaibab National Forest would like to express appreciation for all those who assisted our firefighters and patrol units with their compliance while under these conditions. When members of the public abide by fire restrictions and closures, they greatly help in protecting their public lands and adjacent communities from the threats posed by human-caused wildfires," according to a press release.
Coconino National Forest said fire danger was reduced from very high, to high.
Forest authorities asked that visitors to federal and county forests continue to use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources.
