Rain causes Flagstaff, federal forests, county to lift fire restrictions

The City of Flagstaff, Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County have lifted fire restrictions on all of their districts due to the significant amount of moisture dropped during recent monsoon rains.

Coconino County's restrictions will be lifted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while the city and federal restrictions were rescinded early Tuesday morning.

The fire restrictions were implemented early this year due to the growing fears about coronavirus spreading and impacting firefighters. Additionally, the dry start to this year's monsoon season left fire authorities cleaning up fires across northern Arizona. The recent thunderstorms left the federal and county lands with enough moisture that authorities have decided to rescind their fire restrictions.

The City of Flagstaff has not made any announcement about their restrictions as of Tuesday morning, and has kept their stage 2 fire restrictions in place. Fire restrictions remain in place from the Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management for all State Trust lands and BLM territory north of the Grand Canyon. Stage 2 fire restrictions also remain in effect on Navajo Nation lands.