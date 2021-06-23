Rafael Fire updates: With rain possible Wednesday, fire crosses Sycamore Canyon

Update 1:20 p.m.: According to Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy, the Red Cross is setting up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School.
However, as no evacuations have been called, that shelter is not yet open.
Neighborhoods in southwestern Flagstaff and surrounding parts of Coconino County remain at the “set” status.
That includes all areas south of I-40 and west of I-17, including Westwood Estates, Camp Navajo, Equestrian Estates, Flagstaff Ranch, Upper Oak Creek Canyon west of 89, University Heights, Mountain Dell, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Del, Woody Mountain Road south of I-40, Garland Prairie and Pine-Aire Estates and residents in between.
City officials are also encouraging residents in impacted areas to rake pine needles near their homes.
City bulk-trash-pickup teams plan to come through impacted areas of the city to pick up materials residents may have cleared from their yards, although exact details regarding the bulk pickup have not been released.
Residents in those areas should have their bags packed and be monitoring news as a “go” order could be called by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the fire management team.
Officials also encourage residents in the “set” status to consider preemptively evacuating the area before a “go” order is given.
Prescott Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said fire crews are building fire line to the north of the fire and west of Sycamore Canyon. In that area, the fire is less active making it safer for firefighters to be operating somewhat nearer the blaze and establish fire lines.
Fletcher said that is not the case on the eastern side of the fire where the blaze appears to be advancing. Fletcher said in that area, it is likely that aircraft would be used against the fire but it may be too dangerous for crews on the ground.
A top tier incident team is prepared to take over management of the fire at 6 a.m. tomorrow, according to local forest officials.
Original article, 10 a.m.: While communities in Coconino County remain at the “set” status, the Rafael Fire forced some areas of Yavapai County to evacuate Tuesday night.
Several rural ranches were evacuated in the area north of Forest Road 525 and Bill Grey Road West of Sedona. Those areas are largely south and southeast of the fire.
Fire managers say the Rafael Fires grew only a little throughout Tuesday but the blaze crossed Tule Canyon burning up to Sycamore Point. And the fire grew further to the east crossing Sycamore Canyon and beginning to burn on Casner Mountain.
With the help of a flyover on Tuesday, fire officials estimate the Rafael Fire to be about 24,191 acres.
With the fire now on the eastern side of the canyon, crews using hand tools and bull dozers continue to prepare fire lines southwest of Flagstaff, and look at ways to protect any structures that are in the area.
Often, that work includes improving forest roads so it is harder for the fire to cross them.
Fire officials say that aircraft were effective at slowing the fire’s progression on the east and south sides of the blaze throughout Tuesday.
Still, areas of Coconino County and neighborhoods in southwestern Flagstaff remain on “set” status for potential evacuation.
Through much of Tuesday, fire activity had been slight as the blaze slowly burned into parts of Sycamore and Tule Canyons.
But that appeared to change late in the day when residents of Sedona began reporting that the column of smoke off of the fire, which had been fairly small most of the day, grew in size considerably.
Around the same time, smoke again began to blanket areas of Flagstaff.
Prescott Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said the increase in smoke came as the fire ignited previously un-burned areas that were already within the perimeter of the blaze.
Local officials with the National Weather Service say light rain is expected across much of northern Arizona throughout Wednesday.
This morning there is a 54% chance of rain in Flagstaff. Williams has a 59% chance of rain while Sedona has a 49% chance of rain.
The likelihood of rain increased further this afternoon as Flagstaff has a 68% chance of rain and Williams has a 72% chance of rain.
Weather Service officials say while widespread measurable rainfall is unlikely, isolated showers may drop a significant amount of precipitation.
And that moisture may be a boon to fire fighters across the region who find themselves stretched thin as they battle over a dozen fires across the state.
But storms may be a double edged sword. Just as they bring rain, storms also bring lightning which can ignite yet more fires and wind that may make the fire move more quickly and be less predictable.
Fire managers believe the Rafael Fire, the Backbone Fire and the Rock Butte Fires were all lightning caused when a dry thunderstorm passed over the region late last week.
Firefighters have also been working on those Rock Butte Fires further to the west on the Prescott National Forest. Those fires include five separate blazes that are all at varying levels of containment.
The largest is the Spring Fire that is believed to be about 567 acres.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.