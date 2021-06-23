Rafael Fire updates: With rain possible Wednesday, fire crosses Sycamore Canyon

Prescott Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said fire crews are building fire line to the north of the fire and west of Sycamore Canyon. In that area, the fire is less active making it safer for firefighters to be operating somewhat nearer the blaze and establish fire lines.

Fletcher said that is not the case on the eastern side of the fire where the blaze appears to be advancing. Fletcher said in that area, it is likely that aircraft would be used against the fire but it may be too dangerous for crews on the ground.

A top tier incident team is prepared to take over management of the fire at 6 a.m. tomorrow, according to local forest officials.

Original article, 10 a.m.: While communities in Coconino County remain at the “set” status, the Rafael Fire forced some areas of Yavapai County to evacuate Tuesday night.

Several rural ranches were evacuated in the area north of Forest Road 525 and Bill Grey Road West of Sedona. Those areas are largely south and southeast of the fire.

Fire managers say the Rafael Fires grew only a little throughout Tuesday but the blaze crossed Tule Canyon burning up to Sycamore Point. And the fire grew further to the east crossing Sycamore Canyon and beginning to burn on Casner Mountain.