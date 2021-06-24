Rafael Fire updates: South Garland Prairie residents evacuated

Original article: With new measurements placing the Rafael Fire at 36,000 acres, a top tier team took over management control of the blaze early Thursday morning.

That team comes just off of managing the Telegraph Fire east of Phoenix that forced evacuations in several communities and grew to an estimated 180,725 acres.

A virtual community meeting is planned for tonight at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by fire managers on the Incident Facebook page, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/RafaelFireInfo/.

Areas of Coconino County and southwestern Flagstaff remain on “set” status for possible evacuation. Those in need of shelter after areas of the forest were closed should seek it at either Flagstaff Shelter Services or Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff where a Red Cross Shelter has been set up.

According to fire managers, the Rafael Fire is now burning at the top of the Mogollon Rim both east and west of Sycamore Canyon.

To the west in the Kaibab National Forest the fire is burning near Sycamore Point, and on the Coconino National Forest the fire continues to burn near Casner Mountain.