Rafael Fire update: Parts of southwest Flagstaff moved to "set" status

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that all areas south of the 1-40 and west of the I-17, including University Heights of Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Dell and Woody Mountain Road, are now in “SET” status due to the Rafael Fire.
Authorities say residents should prepare for a possible "GO" order to evacuate.
When a “set” status is declared, residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside the impacted area. Grab your emergency kit and start arranging to relocate pets and livestock. Be prepared to possibly leave your home for up to a week or more.
The fire was recorded at 20,000 acres in size Sunday night after being discovered Friday and is 0% contained.
The fire began burning north of Perkinsville and west of Sedona in Yavapai county, but has since spread into Coconino County, nearing areas around Sycamore Canyon.
Additional information on Rafael Fire:
A fire southwest of Flagstaff and across Sycamore Canyon exploded from an estimated 400 acres to close to 20,000 acres Sunday.
The Rafael Fire was discovered Friday and is 0% contained.
Fire managers say that growth is in part due to strong winds from the west and low humidity, as well as the terrain in the area.
Fire managers are now juggling numerous fires across the state with a limited number of resources. To the south, the Backbone Fire continues to grow in difficult terrain, threatening multiple communities.
With so many fires, Prescott National Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said fire managers are doing their best to ensure every blaze has the resources needed to contain it.
But Fletcher said with so many incidents, firefighting resources are reaching their limits.
"Resources are definitely stretched thin. We have so many incidents going on right now that we are scrambling to get skeleton crews together to take care of certain things. Now some things you can do that with and other things you can't," Fletcher said.
It has even been a struggle to get a number of public information officers to take phone calls and keep the public informed, Fletcher said.
Fletcher herself is an example of that. Her normal role is as a forest wildlife biologist for the Prescott National Forest, but now she is lending her hand at providing information.
The Rafael Fire began burning north of Perkinsville and west of Sedona in Yavapai County but has since spread into Coconino County, nearing areas around Sycamore Canyon.
The blaze is now burning on sections of the Prescott, Kaibab and Coconino National Forests, Fletcher said.
Fire managers believe the blaze was ignited by a dry thunderstorm that passed across the region late last week. Fire managers believe the same storm ignited as many as five other fires north of Paulden and west of Highway 89, but so far, all those fires are significantly smaller than the Rafael Fire.
Those fires are being called the Rock Butte Fires. The total acreage of all of them is estimated to be about 1,800 acres. A type 3 incident management team appears to be working on the Rafael Fire and the other smaller blazes in the area.
A type 1 team is scheduled to take over management of the Rafael Fire later in the week.
Fletcher said the type 1 team will be better equipped to coordinate efforts on the Rafael Fire, which has the challenges of being in somewhat difficult terrain and covering multiple jurisdictions, as well as having grown rapidly.
At the moment, there appears to be about 65 personnel working the Rafael Fire, although Fletcher said they hope to bring in additional manpower.
Firefighters who were working on the Rock Butte Fires have shifted their efforts to the Rafael Fire and fire officials have requested aircraft to assist, Fletcher said.
“The resources that were on the Rock Butte [Fires] are now being shared with the Rafael, but the Rafael is going to have a lot more resources dedicated to it in the coming days," Fletcher said.
Aircraft may arrive sometime Monday, likely coming in the form of large air tankers that are able to drop fire retardant on and around the fire.
Fletcher said as the type 1 team takes over, they will be looking to assess both the fire’s size and likely spread, as well as what is at risk from the fire.
There are a few structures that may need protection in the vicinity of the fire.
Smoke from the Rafael Fire is highly visible from Sedona and is likely impacting other communities as well such as Flagstaff.
Coconino National Forest to move to full closure Wednesday
On June 21, Coconino National Forest announced a full closure of the forest beginning Wednesday, June 23. They cited public safety risks due to “fire danger, dry conditions and persistent wildfire activity” as the reason for the closure.
A full forest closure prohibits the public from entering any part of the Coconino National Forest at any time. In their announcement of the closure, the Forest Service said “only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties.”
Work on restoration projects will cease during the closure and partner agencies, concessionaires, permit holders and contractors are all prohibited from entering the forest.
Campers and visitors to Coconino National Forest are being told to vacate their sites before the closure begins, and personnel from the forest service will begin attempting to reach as many people as possible.
While there may be rain in various parts of the forest in the coming weeks, the closure is expected to last until there has been enough precipitation to reduce the risk of wildfire and until “hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue.”
According to the Forest Service press release, “violating closures and fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.”
Weather outlook
The National Weather Service in Bellemont is calling for more haze and smoke in the Flagstaff area Tuesday, with a high of 87 degrees and west winds of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and a 20 percent chance on Thursday, with the high dropping to the low-80s. Temperatures are expected to rise back to the upper 80s through the weekend, with relatively calm winds.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.