Rafael Fire up to 46,000 acres as burnouts continue; South Garland Prairie lifts evacuation order

The Rafael Fire had increased to almost 46,000 acres on Saturday morning as crews continued burnout operations to corral the blaze.
Firefighters were working to bring the fire south from the Sycamore Falls Climbing Area to White Horse Lake, with the help of an unmanned aerial vechicle, according to a press release. Meanwhile, crews were mopping up Friday's firing operation on the Coconino National Forest and preparing to push the fire back into Sycamore Canyon.
Crews have been fighting the Rafael Fire from the ground and air, using helicopters and drones to keep it from advancing toward Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Williams.
Officials gave a media tour on Saturday to allow an up-close look at the burnout operations as firefighters continue their work.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced that it was lifting the evacuation order for the South Garland Prairie neighborhood early Saturday evening, putting the area back to "set" status. The Sheriff's Office was sending deputies to check in residents as they returned and continuing to patrol the area to monitor the situation.
Dozens of rural ranches and other homes have been evacuated over the course of the week, and others are in various stages of preparedness.
Meanwhile, residents of Pine were allowed to return home Saturday after being evacuated because of a wildfire, authorities said.
The Gila County Sheriff's Department lifted the evacuation order for Pine but said residents should be prepared to leave again if necessary. Meanwhile, residents of Strawberry and Hunt Ranch remain evacuated.
The wildfire has burned nearly 64 square miles of mixed vegetation about 12 miles west of Pine and Strawberry. The communities have a combined population of about 3,000 people.
The fire has been burning for more than a week in an area where six firefighters were killed in June 1990 while battling another lightning-sparked blaze, the Dude Fire.
“We honor their memory by learning from the tragedy and striving to not let such an event happen again,” fire officials said in a statement Saturday.
More than 700 firefighters were working on the current fire, aided by aircraft. The Backbone Fire stayed about the same in acreage on Saturday, at 40,481 acres. Its containment increased to 13% as crews continued suppression efforts to the west and south.
The Slate Fire northwest of Flagstaff held steady at more than 11,000 acres and 90% containment as crews monitored the area for any unburned fuels.
