Rafael Fire rapidly grew southwest of Flagstaff Sunday as fire managers juggle resources

Update at 12:22 p.m.:
Due to the Rafael Fire, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office has upgraded the area's of South Garland Prairie, Pine Aire Estates and residents in between from a 'ready" to a "set" status.
Residents in those areas should begin preparing for "go"/evacuation order.
Sign up for Emergency Notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready.
Original article: A fire southwest of Flagstaff and across Sycamore Canyon exploded from an estimated 400 acres to close to 20,000 acres Sunday.
That fire, dubbed the Rafael Fire, was discovered Friday and is 0% contained.
Fire managers say that growth is in part due to strong winds from the west and low humidity, as well as the terrain in the area.
Fire managers are now juggling numerous fires across the state with a limited number of resources. To the south, the Backbone Fire continues to grow in difficult terrain, threatening multiple communities.
With so many fires, Prescott National Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said fire managers are doing their best to ensure every fire has the resources needed to contain it.
But Fletcher said with so many incidents, firefighting resources are spread thin.
"Resources are definitely stretched thin. We have so many incidents going on right now that we are scrambling to get skeleton crews together to take care of certain things. Now some things you can do that with and other things you can't," Fletcher said.
It has even been a struggle to get an acquitted number of public information officers to take phone calls and keep the public informed, Fletcher said.
Fletcher herself is an example of that. Her normal roll is as a forest wildlife biologist for the Prescott National Forest but now she is lending her hand at providing the public with information.
The Rafael Fire began burning north of Perkinsville and west of Sedona in Yavapai county but has since spread into Coconino County, nearing areas around Sycamore Canyon.
The blaze is now burning on sections of the Prescott, Kaibab and Coconino National Forests said Fletcher.
The fire’s growth forced the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to announce evacuations of some areas of the forest late Sunday night. Evacuations were ordered in areas around Sycamore Canyon and south of forest road 535, off of forest road 231.
The area of Garland Prairie was put into the "set" state for potential evacuations as of 12 p.m. Monday.
Those areas of Coconino County are popular for camping.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office has placed the community of Paulden on the “set” status for potential evacuations, Fletcher said.
Fire managers believe the fire was ignited by a dry thunderstorm that passed across the region late last week. Fire managers believe the same storm ignited as many as five other fires north of Paulden and west of Highway 89, but so far, all those fires are significantly smaller than the Rafael Fire.
Those fires are being called the Rock Butte Fires.
The total acreage of all of them is estimated to be about 1,800 acres. A type three incident management team appears to be working on the Rafael Fire and the other smaller blazes in the area.
But Fletcher said a type 1 team is scheduled to take over management of the Rafael Fire Monday morning.
Fletcher said the type 1 team will be better equipped to coordinate efforts on the Rafael Fire which has the challenges of being in somewhat difficult terrain and covering multiple jurisdictions, as well as having grown rapidly.
At the moment, there appears to be about 65 personnel working the Rafael Fire although Fletcher said they hope to bring in additional manpower.
Firefighters that were working on the Rock Butte Fires have shifted their efforts to the Rafael Fire and fire officials have requested aircraft to also assist, Fletcher said.
“The resources that were on the Rock Butte [Fires] are now being shared with the Rafael, but the Rafael is going to have a lot more resources dedicated to it in the coming days," Fletcher said.
Aircraft may arrive sometime Monday, likely coming in the form of large air tankers that are able to drop fire retardant on and around the fire.
Fletcher said as the type 1 team takes over, they will be looking to asses both the fire’s size and likely spread, as well as what is at risk from the fire.
There are a few structures that may need protection in the vicinity of the fire.
Smoke from the Rafael Fire is highly visible from Sedona and is likely impacted other communities as well such as Flagstaff.
