Rafael Fire rapidly grew southwest of Flagstaff Sunday as fire managers juggle resources

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office has placed the community of Paulden on the “set” status for potential evacuations, Fletcher said.

Fire managers believe the fire was ignited by a dry thunderstorm that passed across the region late last week. Fire managers believe the same storm ignited as many as five other fires north of Paulden and west of Highway 89, but so far, all those fires are significantly smaller than the Rafael Fire.

Those fires are being called the Rock Butte Fires.

The total acreage of all of them is estimated to be about 1,800 acres. A type three incident management team appears to be working on the Rafael Fire and the other smaller blazes in the area.

But Fletcher said a type 1 team is scheduled to take over management of the Rafael Fire Monday morning.

Fletcher said the type 1 team will be better equipped to coordinate efforts on the Rafael Fire which has the challenges of being in somewhat difficult terrain and covering multiple jurisdictions, as well as having grown rapidly.

At the moment, there appears to be about 65 personnel working the Rafael Fire although Fletcher said they hope to bring in additional manpower.