Rafael Fire updates: South Garland Prairie residents evacuated

Update 1:20 p.m.: Due to the Rafael Fire and Forest Service mitigation efforts, the community of South Garland Prairie has been upgraded to a "go" status.
That means residents of that area should now evacuate.
The area now under a "go" order include those on Boy Scout Camp Road, Arbor Lane, Thomas Loop Rd., Leisure Drive, Bluebird meadow Road, Dog Haven Place, Tanner Ranch Road, and other roads in that area.
Residents of the area should finish gathering necessary items and leave the area immediately, according to county officials.
There is a shelter set up at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff, located at 3950 East Butler Ave.
The evacuations come as fire fighters prepare to conduct a backburn of the area north of Sycamore Canyon and just south of Garland Prairie. Those burns are designed to remove fuel in this area to create a buffer zone between the active fire and homes in the area.
If you need assistance in evacuating, contact the Coconino County Call Center at 928-679-8647.
County officials ask residents in the evacuation area to follow instructions from emergency personnel and stay on designated evacuation routes.
Impacted residents should also monitor Coconino County social media and official news releases for additional information regarding the evacuation and re-entry.
If you are evacuating and need shelter for animals, please contact either: Coconino Humane Association at (928) 526-1076 or High Country Humane at (928) 526-0742
Original article: With new measurements placing the Rafael Fire at 36,000 acres, a top tier team took over management control of the blaze early Thursday morning.
That team comes just off of managing the Telegraph Fire east of Phoenix that forced evacuations in several communities and grew to an estimated 180,725 acres.
A virtual community meeting is planned for tonight at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by fire managers on the Incident Facebook page, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/RafaelFireInfo/.
Areas of Coconino County and southwestern Flagstaff remain on “set” status for possible evacuation. Those in need of shelter after areas of the forest were closed should seek it at either Flagstaff Shelter Services or Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff where a Red Cross Shelter has been set up.
According to fire managers, the Rafael Fire is now burning at the top of the Mogollon Rim both east and west of Sycamore Canyon.
To the west in the Kaibab National Forest the fire is burning near Sycamore Point, and on the Coconino National Forest the fire continues to burn near Casner Mountain.
On the Prescott National Forest, the southwest corner of the fire has not advanced west or south for the last two days.
Fire crews on Wednesday worked north and west of the fire as they identified forest road systems that might be used as fire breaks to help stop the advance of the blaze toward more populated areas.
Crews also on Wednesday worked to identify good areas to build fire lines and strategic points where firefighters may begin working directly and indirectly to suppress the blaze as it burns in the Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness.
Fire managers expect the fire continue moving north throughout today in Sycamore Canyon near Dorsey Spring and east into Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness area where vegetation and topography are favorable for the blaze.
Firefighters on the north end of the fire will be preparing for future burnout operations in order to deny the fire fuel. Fire managers will likely utilize aircraft to support those actions, according to a media release.
