'Quaint' and 'bustling,' 'nestled' and 'perched'': How Flagstaff is depicted in Route 66 travel books

A new travel book about Route 66 has just been published. Oh, pardon, that’s Historic Route 66, as the automated voice on Google Maps insists on calling it on every single directional reference.
Because this stretch of highway that runs right through Flagstaff truly is so historic, it shouldn’t surprise that another summer brings another travel book — this time “Roadtrippers Route 66,” $19.99, 312 pages — chock-full o’ information about the Mother Road, including why they call it the Mother Road (blame John Steinbeck).
By now, shelves in bookstores across the nation must be groaning under the weight of the sheer mass of hefty Route 66 tomes — or maybe just groaning from the density of travel writing clichés rendered therein.
Flagstaff, of course, is prominently represented in the latest offering, apparently so comprehensive that it took six contributing authors and one editor to compile. Our fair city is described as “an oasis of natural beauty,” in a “bustling” college town with a “quaint” small town vibe surrounded by a “geological wonder.”
All the buzz words and phrases describing Flagstaff are mentioned, save the trifecta of triteness — “nestled,” “tucked” and “perched” — most often used to locate the city in relation to the “majestic” San Francisco Peaks.
Give this new “Roadtrippers” book points for staying up to date, though. It provides a musical playlist for driving through the Arizona-to-California Route 66 stretch, and eschews the old Nat King Cole chestnut about getting your kicks here for contemporary offerings like Evet + Ted’s “Flagstaff” and Ibrahim Maalouf’s haunting instrumental, “Seligman, Arizona.” Plus, there’s an app to download.
Where the book fails — and, really, where all travel books highlighting Flagstaff fail — is in capturing the elusive spirit of Flagstaff, its quirkiness and character. Lovely as the Weatherford Hotel is, it does not define the town. Same for the Museum Club, the rollicking roadhouse that oozes nostalgia and whisky in equal measure.
Yet, both are mentioned in nearly every book as “must-see” attractions — yes, even more so than the Lowell Observatory.
Reading over the scores of Route 66 travel books — 14 published since the mid-1990s to be precise — can be an exercise in self-awareness, breaking free of our insularity and seeing how others (namely tourists and writers addressing these tourists) view us.
It also is interesting to note that, despite decades passing and profound changes taking place in Flagstaff, the books pretty much fall back on the same touristic tropes. No matter the occasional eye-rolling statements, these books are fun to read if only as a snapshot in time and to tally up how many accounts mention the fact (or tall tale) that, in 1911, Cecil B. DeMille considered locating his movie studio in Flagstaff until an epic snowstorm here changed his mind and he skulked back to Hollywood.
Take, for example, this observation by Rick Antonson, author of “Route 66 Still Kicks: Driving America’s Main Street,” published in 2012: “In many other cities, developers’ greed and poor planning means means that those cities have lost their ‘sight lines’ and tall buildings spike the sky, blocking longer views. Flagstaff avoids that trend.”
Perhaps it’s time for Antonson to check back and observe the vertically imposing student housing edifices now jutting up.
Then again, nearly a decade earlier, in “Route 66: Images of America’s Main Street," William Kaszynski praises the grandeur of the looming Motel DuBeau sign visible from the interstate: “This sky high technique of roadside advertising was a forerunner of the tall signs used by McDonald’s, Mobil, Best Western and others.”
So we are praised for large signs and praised for not having large signs. Many travel writers, coming from the east, just seem happy to roll into town after what they describe as a hot and desolate stretch through the high desert, happy for the higher elevation.
“Let your radiator cool down in Flagstaff and take off your shoes and rest a spell,” advised Michael Karl Witzel and Gyvel Young-Witzel in “Legendary Route 66,” published in 2014. Gushed Michael Wallis in “Here We Are On … Route 66”: “Picturesque Flagstaff, the unofficial capital of northern Arizona, is located in a land of deep canyons, roaring streams, endless vistas, snowcapped peaks and dense pine forests.” Antonson praised the historical consistency of the Flagstaff stretch of Route 66, writing, “It runs, proudly signed and with good blacktop, into a thriving downtown.”
Road conditions seem an obsession among travel writers along Route 66, and while many praise the paving heading in and out of Flagstaff, those same authors spend considerable time retelling horror stories of traveling to town back in the day.
In “Route 66: Photographic Essay,” Susan Croce Kelly writes that before the Mother Road was paved, it took all day to drive from Winslow to Flagstaff. She quotes a man named Andy Wolf, who made the trip in 1932 in a Dodge Roadster: “There were no paved roads, but they had surfaced some dips through creeks to keep people from going into quicksand. … When the car came up and out of a dip, both doors flew open. Then it landed back on the road, the doors would fly shut again.”
If there can be such a thing as nostalgia for dangerous driving, it’s evident in an essay recalling the early 1950 by Flagstaff native James E. Cook, published in Witzel’s “Route 66 Remembered.” Cook called it “Bloody 66” and wrote of one wash, “Someone used to put a white cross at the scene of each traffic fatality; the shoulders of some dangerous intersections. (They) looked like veterans’ cemeteries.”
Those rugged halcyon days just getting to Flagstaff almost seem lamented by travel writers -- which might explain their undying fascination with the Museum Club. For many, it’s a venue of nostalgia for those too young to experience the more hell-raising days of Route 66.
Flagstaff natives Richard and Sherry Mangum, in their 2001 “Route 66 Across Arizona,” call it a “justifiably famous … (a) must-see, soaked in Route 66 memories.” But that description pales to Tom Snyder’s Museum Club tribute in “Route 66 Traveler’s Guide and Roadside Companion.” He writes: “If Annie Oakley and Teddy Roosevelt got together to design a bar, this is what it would look like. Absolutely bang-bully.”
Of course, Snyder dutifully mentions the ghosts in the Museum Club, including the blonde bombshell with arresting green eyes who orders drinks, then disappears. Ghosts play heavily in travel writers’ accounts, especially when talking about the Weatherford or the Hotel Monte Vista.
Several writers, though, have apparently confused Flagstaff with Sedona.
Wallis writes of Flagstaff’s profusion of “therapeutic massage, rolfing salons and New Age bookstores. Shops sell crystals, incense and Birkenstock sandals and distribute literature about Gesalt counseling and midwifery.” Then he quotes “a ruddy-faced university student” as telling him, “Flagstaff is combination of Taos and Aspen. It’s also like Santa Fee, but not as artsy.” And in “Road Trip USA Route 66,” by Jamie Jensen: “Downtown Flagstaff has more than enough espresso bars to satisfy its many multiply pierced 20-something residents.”
You can detect a sense of snark amidst the praise. Lest Flagstaff folks get swelled heads from the accolades heaped upon the city in travel books, Tom Steil in his 2000 book simply titled “Route 66” provides a reality check.