'Quaint' and 'bustling,' 'nestled' and 'perched'': How Flagstaff is depicted in Route 66 travel books

Give this new “Roadtrippers” book points for staying up to date, though. It provides a musical playlist for driving through the Arizona-to-California Route 66 stretch, and eschews the old Nat King Cole chestnut about getting your kicks here for contemporary offerings like Evet + Ted’s “Flagstaff” and Ibrahim Maalouf’s haunting instrumental, “Seligman, Arizona.” Plus, there’s an app to download.

Where the book fails — and, really, where all travel books highlighting Flagstaff fail — is in capturing the elusive spirit of Flagstaff, its quirkiness and character. Lovely as the Weatherford Hotel is, it does not define the town. Same for the Museum Club, the rollicking roadhouse that oozes nostalgia and whisky in equal measure.

Yet, both are mentioned in nearly every book as “must-see” attractions — yes, even more so than the Lowell Observatory.

Reading over the scores of Route 66 travel books — 14 published since the mid-1990s to be precise — can be an exercise in self-awareness, breaking free of our insularity and seeing how others (namely tourists and writers addressing these tourists) view us.