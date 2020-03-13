Putzova, O'Halleran cancel campaign activities

Democratic candidate for congress Eva Putzova announced Thursday she was pausing all door-to-door campaign activities and public events in response to corona virus.
The announcement came after Rep. Tom O’Halleran cancelled town halls in Flagstaff and Oro Valley earlier in the week.
“I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience, but my first priority is the health and safety of my constituents,” O’Halleran said in a statement explaining the decision to cancel the events.
And Putzova echoed that message in a media release Thursday.
“The health of our community, campaign staff, and volunteers come first,” Putzova said in a media release. “This virus has had serious consequences for those with underlying health issues and the elderly. While there are only a small number of confirmed cases in Arizona relative to other states as of now, we must act with an abundance of caution.”
Putzova also called on all other Arizona political campaigns to cease official door-to-door campaign activities, which may accommodate the spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, O’Halleran sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence who is leading the federal government’s Coronavirus Task Force. In the letter, O’Halleran asked how the task force plans to assist rural communities and medically underserved areas like much of northern and eastern Arizona.
“Many are frustrated with a lack of information and clear direction for the future of addressing this public health emergency,” O’Halleran said. “As we learn more about the coronavirus and the way it spreads, we must ensure that rural and tribal communities receive the same attention and care afforded to more urban areas, as well as appropriate funding.”
Lastly, Putzova said the spread of corona virus underscores the need for universal healthcare. Putzova has positioned herself far to the left as she challenges O’Halleran for the Democratic nomination.