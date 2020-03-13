Putzova, O'Halleran cancel campaign activities

Democratic candidate for congress Eva Putzova announced Thursday she was pausing all door-to-door campaign activities and public events in response to corona virus.

The announcement came after Rep. Tom O’Halleran cancelled town halls in Flagstaff and Oro Valley earlier in the week.

“I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience, but my first priority is the health and safety of my constituents,” O’Halleran said in a statement explaining the decision to cancel the events.

And Putzova echoed that message in a media release Thursday.

“The health of our community, campaign staff, and volunteers come first,” Putzova said in a media release. “This virus has had serious consequences for those with underlying health issues and the elderly. While there are only a small number of confirmed cases in Arizona relative to other states as of now, we must act with an abundance of caution.”

Putzova also called on all other Arizona political campaigns to cease official door-to-door campaign activities, which may accommodate the spread of the virus.