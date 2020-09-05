Puente de Hózhó’s Jillian Hernandez named AEF Teacher of the Year finalist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jillian Hernandez, a fifth grade teacher at Puente de Hózhó Elementary School, has been named a top five finalist for the 2021 Arizona Education Foundation (AEF) Teacher of the Year.

Each candidate submitted a platform as part of the application process; Hernandez’s platform focuses on social justice and meeting the needs of diverse populations across Arizona.

“Education can and should be an act of social justice,” Hernandez said. “If education does not allow for empowerment and action, then we have missed the point.”

Hernandez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a minor in Spanish from Northern Arizona University. She also holds a Master of Education degree in the teaching mathematics from Western Governors University.

An awards ceremony announcing the winner will take place virtually on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Information on viewing the event will be available at www.azedfoundation.org/az-toy-awards. The winner will be Arizona’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year while the other four finalists will serve as Ambassadors for Excellence.

Flagstaff Unified School District has had several teachers previously recognized by AEF including former Puente de Hózhó Principal Robert Kelty previously, named AEF’s 2008 Teacher of the Year, while Jeffrey Taylor, Mary Lara, Kathi Baron and Jennifer McFarland were named Ambassadors for Excellence. Whitney Tapia and Christine Sapio were Semi-Finalists for the award.

