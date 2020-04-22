Public warned after Mountain Line bus employee tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Officials are asking members of the public who used the Mountain Line bus system to watch for symptoms of the coronavirus after an employee of the Mountain Line tested positive for the virus.

Individuals who rode a Mountain Line bus between April 1 and April 18 should watch for COVID-19 symptoms for a 14-day period from when they last rode, according to guidance from Coconino County Health and Human Services.

Interim CEO and General Manager of Mountain Line Heather Dalmolin said the agency was made aware of the positive case by the employee and by Coconino County on Tuesday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.

Dalmolin said she could not specify if the individual was a driver, but said that riders of any route should take precautions as many of the Mountain Line drivers and staff have been working on multiple buses and at frequented stops, such as the downtown connection center.