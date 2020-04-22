Public warned after Mountain Line bus employee tests positive for coronavirus

Officials are asking members of the public who used the Mountain Line bus system to watch for symptoms of the coronavirus after an employee of the Mountain Line tested positive for the virus.
Individuals who rode a Mountain Line bus between April 1 and April 18 should watch for COVID-19 symptoms for a 14-day period from when they last rode, according to guidance from Coconino County Health and Human Services.
Interim CEO and General Manager of Mountain Line Heather Dalmolin said the agency was made aware of the positive case by the employee and by Coconino County on Tuesday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.
Dalmolin said she could not specify if the individual was a driver, but said that riders of any route should take precautions as many of the Mountain Line drivers and staff have been working on multiple buses and at frequented stops, such as the downtown connection center.
Nonetheless, Dalmolin said even those who rode the bus at that time are at low risk for exposure because of the precautions the agency has taken, including limiting contact between drivers and those riding buses. Dalmolin said she felt comfortable saying the risk was low after conversations with county health officials.
Dalmolin said she could not comment on the employee’s condition, but said officials are in daily contact with them and they are not working.
All employees have been notified and as of Wednesday, the agency has began conducting daily temperature checks of employees and a daily questionnaire about symptoms. Employees who have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher or say they have symptoms on the questionnaire are being asked not to work and contact the county.
Additionally, since the positive case emerged, all employees are to wear a mask or cloth face covering while on Mountain Line property or operating a Mountain Line vehicle.
At the moment, Dalmolin said no other employees have tested positive.
“The safety of employees and riders is our top priority,” Dalmolin said, adding she believes the agency is doing everything it can to keep riders and employees safe.
The agency is asking only those who have to reach essential needs or are going to work at essential businesses to use the bus.
