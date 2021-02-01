Public forums on city climate action planned this month

The city of Flagstaff’s Sustainability Program will host an online Climate Emergency open house series this month.

The series will discuss the pathway to carbon neutrality, updates to the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and actions the program will take moving forward.

The open house series will take place in two parts. The first part will be on the Open House website, which will host videos from community experts and activists, resources about the Climate Emergency and the framework of the upcoming Carbon Neutrality Plan. This website will launch on Feb. 4, 2021.

Community members can use this resource to view and learn at their own pace.

Site visitors will be asked to create a free account using their name and email.

The site will also include a survey via the Flagstaff Community Forum to collect feedback from residents.

The second part will feature online question and answer sessions hosted by Sustainability program staff to hear from the public and answer questions about the Climate Emergency Declaration and Flagstaff's path to carbon neutrality. These sessions will be held on Zoom with details below:

• Feb. 11 from 6-7 p.m.- https://fb.me/e/22ixazrP7