Public forums on city climate action planned this month for Flagstaff

The City of Flagstaff’s Sustainability Program will host an online Climate Emergency open house series this month.

The series will discuss the pathway to carbon neutrality, updates to the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and actions the program will take moving forward.

It will take place in two parts. The first part will be on the open house website, which will include videos from community experts and activists, resources about the Climate Emergency and the framework of the upcoming Carbon Neutrality Plan. This website is set to launch Thursday.

Community members can use this resource to view and learn at their own pace. Site visitors will be asked to create a free account using their name and email.

The site will also include a survey via the Flagstaff Community Forum to collect feedback from residents.