Public comments sought on Williams Unified School District board candidates
Public comments sought on Williams Unified School District board candidates

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools
Courtesy

Interviews have been scheduled for the Governing School Board Member open seat at Williams Unified School District.

An advisory committee has been assembled consisting of a district resident and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget on the appointments. The superintendent is also seeking public input regarding the appointment, which will be accepted March 1-5 via email to cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov.

The appointment should be announced by March 8 and will be valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at 928-679-8070 or email kslack@coconino.az.gov.

