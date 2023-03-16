In response to citizen request, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) extended the public comment period for a recently released environmental assessment of the Rio de Flag project.

The public comment period will now be open until Friday, March 31.

The Rio de Flag project is a large-scale infrastructure project designed to reroute and develop channels along the waterway, thereby bringing large areas of downtown Flagstaff out of the floodplain. As described in USACE documents, “Years of unregulated development in the floodplain have left only a narrow and shallow low-flow channel throughout much of the downtown area.”

In plain language, the Rio de Flag project will turn natural, open-flowing sections of the Rio into concrete channels and underground culverts.

The USACE released on Wednesday, Feb. 15, a supplement to the environmental impact analysis originally conducted for the Rio de Flag project in 2000 and updated in 2009. The supplemental analysis is described the introduction as “necessary to document and evaluate the impacts of design refinements on environmental resources, and to document changed conditions in the project.” It assesses “impacts to environmental resources related to implementation and future maintenance” of the Rio de Flag project.

For some close to the project, the most recent environmental assessment overlooks some serious impacts.

Paul Beier, Northern Arizona University emeritus professor of conservation biology and active member of the Friends of the Rio de Flag, stated that, as written, the latest assessment fails to address how the Rio De Flag project will impact riparian habitat and groundwater recharge in Flagstaff — especially in the 1.1 miles of public land known as Upper Sinclair Wash. He also lamented that the “unaesthetic” qualities of the project were not clearly communicated in these public-facing documents.

Beier was one member of the public who requested that USACE extend the project comment period, citing inadequate public awareness.

“It took 23 years for USACE to update the [environmental impact statement] that USACE wrote in 2000,” he wrote as a private citizen to USACE. “Despite the fact that I and several of my colleagues deeply engaged with city council, city staff and USACE personnel during city deliberations in 2019, I believe none of us were notified of the [supplemental environmental analysis] release on February 15 of this year.”

With public comment period extended to the end of this month, citizens of Flagstaff are encouraged to review the latest Rio de Flag environmental assessments an return feedback to the USACE.

The full assessment can be accessed at usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll7/id/23176. Comments can be directed via email to Kirk Brus at Kirk.C.Brus@usace.army.mil.