Public can vote in youth COVID messaging and art contest

After 23 young people from across the state created COVID-19 public health messages using various artistic mediums, officials are now asking members of the public to vote on their favorite.

Before December 6, members of the public 14 years of age or older are invited to visit https://nau.edu/cher/ceal-contest-submissions/ and vote on their favorite of the submissions.

The 12 young artists who submitted art as part of the “It’s Our Turn” contest and received the most votes will win a $250 gift card prize.

The project, by the Arizona Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) and Northern Arizona University, is hoping to help address COVID-19 health disparities and provide trustworthy information through active community engagement.

“The pandemic is not over yet. If we are going to beat COVID-19, we need to work together, make sure everyone has a seat at the table, and get creative,” said Linnea Evans, professor at NAU’s Center for Health Equity Research. “Engaging youth, young adults, and our communities across Arizona in the pandemic response is critical as we try to keep schools open and keep cases down.”

The contest is also part of a research study to understand how messages created by youth and young adults help protect communities from COVID-19 and raise awareness on how the pandemic has affected this age group.

CEAL is a partnership between NAU, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Mayo Clinic, and the Arizona Community Health Worker Association.

