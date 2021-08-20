PT, as in ' Practically Tireless': Flagstaff physical therapist Marlene DeRosa to retire after 40 years

Her work ethic is such a part of her, so ingrained into her way of life, that Marlene DeRosa drew some good-natured skeptical looks from friends and physical therapy colleagues when she announced plans to retire.
Uh, huh. Sure.
When, people probably wondered, would this hard-charging woman who has run the three Flagstaff offices of DeRosa Physical Therapy, who became part owner of Summit Health and Fitness and who volunteered for decades in the community, most notably with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, finally find the time to learn the meaning of the word repose?
Let Marlene check her schedule. Well, she might be able to fit "retirement" in between 3 and 5 on the second Tuesday of the month — unless another longtime patient calls her on her cell phone and needs a therapy session. Then, she’d have to get back to you, retirement.
Friends and family like to joke about her dedication but, finally and for real, DeRosa has retirement penciled in on her appointment calendar. She soon will step away from a practice she and her husband have cultivated since the early 1980s, starting small but expanding its range of motion throughout the community.
Along the way, DeRosa also has mentored many budding physical therapists since she and husband Carl offered up DeRosa as a clinical therapy site for PT students. She has worked for more than 30 years with the state-run Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide therapy to pediatric patients. And as the DeRosas' practice grew, so too did the morass of administrative duties dealing with insurance companies, and Marlene handled all of that burdensome minutiae, as well.
And all that is in addition to helping, with Carl, rear three now-grown children: daughter Sara, a physical therapist in her own right in Colorado, and sons Pat and Chris, who have chosen different career paths.
Dedicated to the job
It’s a little exhausting just thinking of DeRosa’s accomplishments and reach through her work as a PT, which in her case could just as well stand for Practically Tireless. Her energy level is such that, even on the morning of her big retirement bash on a recent Saturday, she went into the office in the morning just to, you know, catch up.
And what will be the first thing Marlene will do in retirement?
Work part-time at the business, naturally, just to slowly wind down her leadership role and ease the transition for those who’ll carry on.
“It’s amazing that she’ll finally will retire at some point,” son Pat said. “This is the only person that I’ve met in 40 years that still works six to seven days a week and loves every minute of it. It taught the three of us how to work that hard.”
Added Chris: “I remember her running down from the house when we lived in Coconino Estates, growing up, and she’d run into the clinic on Saturdays and Sundays to ‘take care of things.’”
“Right,” Pat interjected, “The feeling with her wasn’t, ‘I have to work, but I get to work. That makes an impression on kids.”
Carl said Marlene led by example in instilling the children with that same work ethic.
“What they saw in Marlene was someone who integrated work and life so well,” he said. “So they saw it wasn’t a zero sum game.”
Cecil Neal, a friend and former PT mentee from way back, remembers seeing Marlene carrying her babies into work a few times.
“The working-hard thing was a given with her,” Neal said. “But it’s her compassion. When I was a young guy, and when I needed someone to talk to going through the (PT) program, I could always talk to her. That made quite an impression on me.”
All this talk of work ethic shouldn’t be considered anything special to Marlene. It’s just what she was accustomed to growing up as a farm girl in northwest Iowa. Chores had to be done, after all, best to get cracking and not dawdle.
“That’s where I learned about working hard and being accountable for what you do,” she said.
Dawning interest in medicine
On the farm was also where she, as a teenager, felt the first spark of interest in medicine and in helping people.
“A neighbor of ours had a child born with cerebral palsy, and that was my first exposure to physical therapy,” she said. “I got to see a little of what they (a PT) did. Then I started looking into it more and saw everything it could do. I worked at a nursing home every summer from high school and into college, and I’d see the PTs coming there.
“I liked it because, apart from a doctor, you really could spend time with people as a physical therapist. With a therapist, you could see that patient for a month or two and really see them and get to know them, whereas doctors get to know their patients but not as intimately as PTs.”
She left farm life behind to pursue a PT degree at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. That’s also where she met Carl, who was enrolled in the same program. The two, upon graduation, lit out for the West, landing jobs in Sacramento for four years in the 1970s. But the DeRosas wanted to start a family and sought a smaller town that would fit their lifestyle.
Carl ended up interviewing for a faculty position at the newly formed physical therapy program at Northern Arizona University. And, in an ironic twist, it was Marlene who ended up getting a job in Flagstaff first, as a PT at Flagstaff Medical Center.
“(Carl) came to interview here, and I was still in Sacramento. After the interview, Carl met with one of the (FMC) administrators and told them about me and said that we may be moving here if he got this job. So he came home and said, ‘You know, I think I got that job at NAU.’ And I said, ‘Well, I hope you did because I already have a job in Flagstaff.’ The administrator called me and, sight unseen, said we’d like to hire you.
“We figured, well, we’d stay here a few years and then move on. But Flagstaff got to us.”
The early days in Flagstaff
Marlene, in 1980, was the only physical therapist on staff at FMC, which she said had previously employed part-time “travel” PTs. She took to the job and helped the hospital expand its therapy services. She looks back fondly at the early days.
“Our (first) PT clinic (at the hospital) was located back by the surgical area, so you had to walk by that to get to PT,” she said, laughing. “It was real small. But it grew.”
Once she left her job at the hospital and joined Carl in private practice, growth became exponential. The DeRosas are proud that, over the years, their locally-owned business has withstood “threat from big business” therapies to become a Flagstaff institution.
“What’s fun to me,” Marlene said, “is you see patients and then they’re discharged and then you see them in the community. That’s the connection.”
Her two sons can attest. On a trip to Sam’s Club two days before their mom’s retirement party, Pat and Chris were stopped by a worker.
“He stopped us for 10-plus minutes and talked about how amazing our mother was, how he saw her starting in 1983, what she did for him and how she did it, Pat recalled. “The guy said, ‘Is she really leaving? Can I still go see her?”