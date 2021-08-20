PT, as in ' Practically Tireless': Flagstaff physical therapist Marlene DeRosa to retire after 40 years

“I liked it because, apart from a doctor, you really could spend time with people as a physical therapist. With a therapist, you could see that patient for a month or two and really see them and get to know them, whereas doctors get to know their patients but not as intimately as PTs.”

She left farm life behind to pursue a PT degree at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. That’s also where she met Carl, who was enrolled in the same program. The two, upon graduation, lit out for the West, landing jobs in Sacramento for four years in the 1970s. But the DeRosas wanted to start a family and sought a smaller town that would fit their lifestyle.

Carl ended up interviewing for a faculty position at the newly formed physical therapy program at Northern Arizona University. And, in an ironic twist, it was Marlene who ended up getting a job in Flagstaff first, as a PT at Flagstaff Medical Center.

“(Carl) came to interview here, and I was still in Sacramento. After the interview, Carl met with one of the (FMC) administrators and told them about me and said that we may be moving here if he got this job. So he came home and said, ‘You know, I think I got that job at NAU.’ And I said, ‘Well, I hope you did because I already have a job in Flagstaff.’ The administrator called me and, sight unseen, said we’d like to hire you.