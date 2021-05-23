Psyched for the Olympics: She counsels some of Flagstaff's top runners

So steady is Shannon Thompson, so empathetic her mien and so reassuring her counsel, that it might actually make some of her elite athlete clients in Flagstaff feel a bit better to know that, at one time, she wasn’t always so self-possessed.

In fact, she was kind of a mess.

Thompson, 39, imparts the story of her lowest moment both as something of an inspiring overcoming-adversity-with-help tale and a roundabout way of explaining how she wound up in Flagstaff as the mental performance consultant for HYPO2 Sport, the one-stop shop for Olympic hopefuls training at altitude.

It was fall of 2014 in Philadelphia. Thompson’s career as an Olympic-caliber equestrian rider essentially was over and, though she’d taken up trail running as a new sport, she had followed her passion and started a master’s program in positive psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. Things were not going well and, midway through, doubts dogged her.

“I guess you could call it a mid-degree crisis,” Thompson said. “I was taking on all this debt. I was living with my mother. I was 33. I had no career. I had just decided to choose a degree that was going to cost me an incredible amount of money and prepared me to do nothing. I was like, 'What have I done?'”