Psyched for the Olympics: She counsels some of Flagstaff's top runners

So steady is Shannon Thompson, so empathetic her mien and so reassuring her counsel, that it might actually make some of her elite athlete clients in Flagstaff feel a bit better to know that, at one time, she wasn’t always so self-possessed.
In fact, she was kind of a mess.
Thompson, 39, imparts the story of her lowest moment both as something of an inspiring overcoming-adversity-with-help tale and a roundabout way of explaining how she wound up in Flagstaff as the mental performance consultant for HYPO2 Sport, the one-stop shop for Olympic hopefuls training at altitude.
It was fall of 2014 in Philadelphia. Thompson’s career as an Olympic-caliber equestrian rider essentially was over and, though she’d taken up trail running as a new sport, she had followed her passion and started a master’s program in positive psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. Things were not going well and, midway through, doubts dogged her.
“I guess you could call it a mid-degree crisis,” Thompson said. “I was taking on all this debt. I was living with my mother. I was 33. I had no career. I had just decided to choose a degree that was going to cost me an incredible amount of money and prepared me to do nothing. I was like, 'What have I done?'”
She happened, at that time, to be taking a statistics course at Penn with Angela Duckworth, who less than two years later would publish the best-selling book, “Grit,” which became a pop-culture phenomenon. Part of the class involved completing a self-wellness survey, first in summer and then again in September. One question asked students to rate their well-being and, being brutally frank, Thompson ranked herself pretty darn low on the follow-up. Asked on the form to elaborate, Thompson let loose with her woes about being 33 and living with mom and feeling rudderless.
“So I get to school in October and Angela had marked the surveys in long hand,” Thompson continued in her rapid-fire way, pausing only to swig from her La Croix can. “Written in the bottom of mine was, ‘You should come live at my mother in-law’s. She needs someone to house-sit from January to April. It includes a dog.’
“I looked at that sheet and got chills, like you do when you know your life is going to change. It came out of nowhere. I went and found her. I said (to Duckworth), ‘I’ll do this, but I need to find a job.’ She said, ‘What’s the bare minimum you could get paid in order to be here?’ I said, ‘$2,000 a month.’ She said, ‘Come work in my lab. I’ll pay you $2,000 a month.’”
Thompson stopped in the retelling to let the enormity of her good fortune sink in for her listener.
“I was, like, people apply from around the world to volunteer to work in Angela Duckworth’s lab," she said. "Incredible.”
Now here came the takeaway — the moral of the story, if you will — which perhaps Thompson the counselor feels required to pass along.
“I look back and that was one of the hardest, most miserable times," she continued. "But if it hadn’t been for that hard, miserable time, some of the best things never would have been. I also think it was good that I didn’t have to work hard to earn it. I think that’s good for people to know. Random bad things happen but random good things, too.”
Lately, the good has greatly outweighed the bad for Thompson. She took that so-called “useless” Ivy League graduate degree late in 2015 and lit out to the running mecca of Flagstaff, without a job but with contacts among local endurance runners.
Six years later, she is, for lack of a more official term, the shrink to the running stars in town.
She’s worked with the pros from NAZ Elite for several years and counseled Northern Arizona University's cross country teams, whose men have won four NCAA titles across five years. And a few Olympic athletes who use HYPO2’s high performance lab to train their bodies also have worked on mindfulness with Thompson, whose office is in the building.
Finding a home in Flag
And just as Thompson relied on the kindness of Duckworth, so too does she credit the openness of HYPO2 founder Sean Anthony for hiring her for a job that didn’t really exist before, and the trust of coaches such as Ben Rosario at NAZ Elite and Mike Smith at NAU for accepting a newcomer with ideas about mindfulness and visualization and harnessing the power of positive thinking.
“It’s so ridiculous, just ridiculous good luck, how I wound up here,” Thompson said, unleashing arpeggios of laughter.
Anthony said it really wasn’t much of a risk hiring Thompson as HYPO2’s first sports psychology practitioner; he’d been thinking about expanding the center’s reach beyond the physical for a while. Thompson just happened upon the scene at the right time and, more importantly, made the right impression.
“I had already talked to two other sport psychologists right around the time Shannon approached me,” Anthony said. “But her passion, energy and approach were all just at a completely different level. And her way of tackling mental performance, with its roots in positive psychology rather than traditional sport psychology, just resonated with me.”
Rosario, too, was won over by Thompson’s tsunami of positive vibes on first meeting.
“I just remember thinking, gosh, this person is just so nice, a nice human being,” Rosario remembered. “She explained what she was passionate about more than anything. It was very appealing to me, because I enjoy working with people willing to take big risks. And I remember thinking, boy, this was a big risk to come out here without really having a job.”
She found a niche, essentially, by the sheer force of her personality. As Duckworth recalls of Thompson, “I won't forget how wonderful Shannon is, not only as a psychologist and athlete, but as a human being. She is radiant.”
You don’t need to spend much time with Thompson to come away with that impression. Even sitting in a nondescript conference room at HYPO2’s headquarters near Buffalo Park in workout clothes after a run, Thompson exudes energy.
She speaks in a high chirp, which belies the weightiness of some of her topics. A native of British Columbia, she maintains that distinctive Canadian diphthong thing, the tic "aboot" pronouncing double vowels as single syllables.
In conversation, the way she locks eyes and gives encouraging little head nods makes people feel heard and understood. It’s a form of active listening, perhaps a counselor’s best attribute. But then, Thompson also loves to talk; her verbal spigot can go from a trickle to a gush in an eye blink. You almost wonder if somebody had spiked her La Croix with Red Bull.
She is, as her graduate degree suggests, exceedingly positive and almost always upbeat, but it’s a positivity grounded in reality and without the treacle. There almost, at times, is an edge of sarcasm — or maybe just irony — that peeks through. She’s anything but Pollyannaish.
As Anthony says, “She is the living, breathing embodiment of positive psychology. And there are few human beings I know of who exude the same kind of authenticity as Shannon. Who she is and what she does are the same thing.”
Training for the positive
Even an abject pessimist might be won over after meeting with Thompson. The field of positive psychology, understand, is not some feel-good Norman Vincent Peale pop-culture fad. As Thompson explains, it’s based on science and research, and she’s adapted many of the precepts in working with world-class runners.
“It’s studying humans flourishing in high achievement,” she said. “I loved that it celebrated high achievement in multiple domains -- business, academics, arts. It’s strength-focused. It examines what people’s strengths are and leverages them, builds on them. It’s really the study of human exceptionality.
“Whereas other fields of psychology are focused on deficiency. Like, ‘Oh, you’re anxious, depressed.’ That starts from a place of deficiency and tries to remedy it. Whereas, in positive psychology, it’s ‘OK, what’s already strong in you? Let’s build on that.’ There’s a phrase in positive psychology -- the past is overrated.”
So, no, Thompson doesn’t put her athletes on the couch and psychoanalyze them, mining the depths of childhood trauma — though, occasionally, an athlete will talk of personal issues. What Thompson focuses upon, mostly, is training the mind to meet the physical demands of the athlete.
She focuses on athletes' developing a strong psychological wellspring they can dip into in the throes of competition. She constructs a “mental performance plan” with athletes -- which includes mindfulness training, self-talk and practicing how they will react in pivotal moments when, to borrow from Duckworth, some grit is needed.
"What Shannon does is bring the thoughts and feelings that are already existing in your head, she brings them to the surface," said NAZ Elite's Stephanie Bruce, whose interest in sports psychology dates to her college years. "She challenges you to ask questions that maybe you are afraid to ask because maybe you won’t like the answer. Like, did I give up in a race? Did I have a mental lapse? She’s almost trying to prevent that from happening by going through our mental prep sessions and meditation."
American pro runners are under profound pressure, having to post times fast enough to qualify for the Olympic Trials, and, after that, finish in the top three to make the Games. Meanwhile, international pros are chasing times and rankings to make it to Tokyo. What’s at stake is nothing less than their livelihoods, their shoe contracts and endorsement deals, their spot on a team such as NAZ Elite or Dark Sky Running, Flagstaff’s other pro squad. Dealing well with such stress can be paramount to success.
“Pressure,” she said, “is a reality of the sport, so acknowledging that as a shared reality is something to work on with them. They also have to acknowledge that those fears and thoughts don’t have any place in the effort itself. How to let go of the thoughts that don’t belong there and focus on thoughts that do belong there, that’s a topic of conversation.”
On a more tangible level, she wants to make her athletes push through with positive thoughts at the crucial moments.
“We’ll look back on their past races and notice where their focus has been during that best races, and we’ll make a plan to put their focus in a similar place again,” Thompson said. “This gives a sense of control. It gives them something in advance useful in their head when something harmful might enter.”
Reassessing her equestrian career
Thompson gains trust, Rosario said, because she herself was an Olympic-caliber athlete, albeit in the equestrian three-day event. She competed internationally and was long-listed for Canada’s Olympic team between 2005 and 2012.
During her career, Thompson didn’t have a mental performance consultant to guide her. She was kind of auto-didactic back then, interested in sports psychology. But she looks back now and sees where the older, more educated Shannon might have helped the younger, competitive Shannon.
She calls most successful athletes “Type-A” strivers and put reluctantly herself in that category: up before the sun, riding horses, doing exercises, working on the many technical aspects of equestrian, running miles and miles to stay in shape, living and breathing her sport.
“I worked stupid hard, too hard, when I looked back, but not on what I precisely needed to work on,” she said. “It was completely self-inflicted. I don’t think I served my own progress with that. I was like the person who’d go out and run the max miles every week and thought that was what was best.
“We, as high achieving people, get hung up on linear progress. We always got to be better, better, better. I think the notion of linear progress, well, we do ourselves a disservice thinking we need to follow that. Helping an athlete surrender to a cyclical notion of progress helps them.”
Thompson’s master’s thesis — Duckworth was her advisor — centered on the hypothesis that, at a distance runner’s highest moment of exertion in a race, those who mentally “meet that moment" with acceptance or even enthusiasm run faster than those who dreaded its arrival. She surveyed a sample collegiate runners and found that those with positive attitudes at the apex of stress performed 2.5% faster.
“The brain and the body respond to the training stimuli better if you had that emotion in your head,” she explained.
It takes, Thompson said, grit to achieve the concept of “flow,” a feeling of effortlessness in the task, of a melding of mind and body without self-consciousness. That involves instilling different perspectives in athletes, self-awareness, too.
“They need to get in touch with who they want to be,” she said. “Lately, a topic on my mind is athletes’ relationship with outcome. Obviously, outcomes have importance because if you don’t hit a time you don’t go to the Olympic Trials or you don’t get your contract renewed, or you don’t get to keep your scholarship. But if we need them too much, it hampers performance. I’ve got to question my own relation to outcome when I’m working with athletes.”
Thompson revels in the successes of her clients, such as NAU men’s cross country team’s NCAA title after a second place the prior year. She roots on her NAZ Elite clients, too, and admits she feels down if they have poor races.