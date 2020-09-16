Providing COVID-19 PPE for NAU faculty

Galloway saw the PPE fundraiser online and decided to request a KN95 mask, which he now uses alternatively with an old N95 mask he purchased last year to protect from inhaling plaster dust in a sculpture class.

“I did my first in-person class and it was so clear to me that I just felt so much more comfortable with more protection than [a cloth mask]. … My mask protects my students and then I’m relying on every single one of my students to be healthy and wear their masks appropriately, which most of them are doing amazing at, but not everyone is. So after that first day, I was like, I need something that offers me more protection,” Galloway said.

University response

About a week after the PPE fundraiser began, NAU officials reached out to Graebner with concerns about the initiative, noting that some of the claims made about the university’s safety measures were “incorrect and misleading,” NAU spokesperson Kimberly Ott told the Arizona Daily Sun in an email. She referred to a statement in the fundraiser description that said the university did not have plans to distribute more PPE than the cloth masks.