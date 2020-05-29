Protesters demand NAU end job 'chopping'

Thompson worries that, even if the position were reinstated, she would be ineligible for her own job, where a Ph.D. is now a requirement, even though she was grandfathered in without one. Like other employees now without jobs, Thompson said she was also unable to receive documentation stating the reason for her loss of position.

Even though the department successfully created a solution to prepare for a 20% budget cut reduction using tiered pay cuts, Thompson said the proposal was “shot down literally within hours.” Her individual proposal to take a yearlong unpaid absence was similarly denied and three of four lecturers in her department lost their jobs.

Last Friday, NAU President Rita Cheng told staff in a letter she and her executive team would be taking 10% pay cuts for the year and contracts would still be issued to “approximately 95 percent of our total instructional faculty for fall 2020.”

In a statement following the protest, Cheng said this would equate to fewer than 100 positions and there would be no reduction in tenured or tenure-track faculty.