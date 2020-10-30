Proposition 436 asks Flagstaff voters to re-approve 1% sales tax for general fund

With many already turning in ballots, Flagstaff voters are deciding whether to support the extension of a 1% sales tax.
The sales tax has been consistently approved by voters since it was first passed in the 1960s and provides revenue to the city’s general fund. That fund goes to pay for everything from public safety in the form of the police and fire departments to parks, street maintenance and city administration.
The money raised by the 1% tax is nothing to scoff at. During the city’s last fiscal year, the tax added $21 million in revenues to the general fund, said Rick Tadder, city management services director, during a virtual town hall last week.
That equates to about 33% of the city’s general fund revenue.
The sales tax question, Proposition 436 on the ballot, is the only question Flagstaff City Council placed on the November 2020 ballot.
Councilmembers had considered placing a proposition to bond for affordable housing solutions, and one to improve and build parks in the city. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans as many councilmembers felt it was inappropriate to ask voters for money when so many continue to struggle.
The pandemic has also led to drops in city revenues and an uncertain financial future for Flagstaff. Earlier this month, staff told Council the city could see between a $5 million and $15 million reduction in revenues due to the crisis.
Technically, business pay the 1% sales tax themselves -- although many pass it on directly to the consumer. And it impacts most transactions in the city. The tax is applied to hotels and motels, restaurants and bars, retail and commercial rentals.
Groceries are exempt, however.
But the tax is set to expire in November 2024. Should voters re-approve the tax, that sunset would be pushed back just over a decade to June of 2035.
If voters decided against re-approving the tax, it would still collect revenue until it expired in 2024, Tadder said, adding that the city would likely ask voters again to approve the tax in 2022.
Tadder said if voters come out against the tax, the loss of that revenue would be a serious challenge for the city.
“[That] would require significant cuts to the general fund programs [...] and/or could be a decrease in service levels that the city can provide for these services within our community,” Tadder said. “Or there could be increases in charges, taxes or fees to make up some of this revenue.”
The city has several sales taxes in addition to the 1% general sales tax, all of which have been approved by voters. Those other sales taxes pay for specific infrastructure projects or services, such as the transportation sales tax that was re-approved by voters in 2018.
