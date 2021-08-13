Proposed Shadow Mountain Wells neighborhood in Bellemont moves forward

Development of a new gated neighborhood in Bellemont is one step closer to fruition after the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project last month.
The proposed neighborhood of Shadow Mountain Wells would bring 84 duplex units to just over 11 acres of land north of Interstate 40 and West Brannigan Park Road, and just to the east of the Pilot Travel Center.
The area is largely undeveloped, although portions of the property currently house some water infrastructure, including several wells across the area and some large water storage tanks on the western side of the property. And those will stay on the property even as it is further developed.
The project will be built by Solid Homes, which also developed the nearby neighborhood of Shadow Mountain Village.
Chris Talbot, vice president of operations at Solid Homes, said they hope to break ground on the project in the spring and are hoping to achieve a price point that will provide much-needed workforce housing to northern Arizona and communities like Flagstaff.
While it is likely too early to say for sure what that will be, Talbot guessed it could be in the range of about $300,000.
During the meeting, Solid Homes President Tim Campbell said they have been working in Bellemont for many years and think the project will be a boon to the community, while also being aware of the challenges Bellemont continues to face as it grows.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on this. I’ve been involved in a lot of the development in Bellemont and I’m very mindful of the traffic, I’m very mindful of what the people in Bellemont, what kind of growth they’re looking for, and I’ve spent a lot of time trying to make something that would be affordable but also have some character,” Campbell said. “What we did is, we’ve taken a sight that’s historically been an eyesore, [and decided to build] something that will be a benefit to Bellemont and future residents of Bellemont.”
Campbell said the site has long been used as a dumping ground for dirt, rocks and the byproducts of nearby construction, and is crossed by power lines that they plan to bury as part of the project.
As duplexes, the 84 proposed units would be made up of 42, two-story buildings.
Each unit would have an integrated one- or two-car garage on the ground floor. As duplexes, each unit would have its own garage plus additional parking spaces in the driveway of each unit as no parking would be permitted on the private streets. For guests, 12 off-street parking spots would also be available.
Roads would be maintained by the home owners association.
The community would also include a small community park and playground at the center of the neighborhood.
Fencing or walls would be built around the majority of the community. County planning documents tend to dissuade the creation of gated communities, but the commissioner agreed with the developer that in the case of this development, located just next to the travel center and Bellemont exit, it might make sense to have the extra separation and level of security.
“Normally I would not support a gated community; however, given the circumstances and the location, it is entirely appropriate here,” commissioner John Ruggles said.
An urban trail pathway already exists behind the proposed project and the developer will include connections to the path. To the front of the project, a path will also provide pedestrian connectivity to the Pilot station.
Outdoor lighting will comply with the City of Flagstaff’s lighting standards as to protect dark skies.
A transportation analysis is yet to be completed, but county staff said it is likely that the developer will have to pay for some traffic modifications in order to make the project work.
There are also about 75 prairie dog burrows currently on the property. As a condition for approval, the developer will need to capture and relocate as many of the prairie dogs as possible.
