Proposed Shadow Mountain Wells neighborhood in Bellemont moves forward

Development of a new gated neighborhood in Bellemont is one step closer to fruition after the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project last month.

The proposed neighborhood of Shadow Mountain Wells would bring 84 duplex units to just over 11 acres of land north of Interstate 40 and West Brannigan Park Road, and just to the east of the Pilot Travel Center.

The area is largely undeveloped, although portions of the property currently house some water infrastructure, including several wells across the area and some large water storage tanks on the western side of the property. And those will stay on the property even as it is further developed.

The project will be built by Solid Homes, which also developed the nearby neighborhood of Shadow Mountain Village.

Chris Talbot, vice president of operations at Solid Homes, said they hope to break ground on the project in the spring and are hoping to achieve a price point that will provide much-needed workforce housing to northern Arizona and communities like Flagstaff.

While it is likely too early to say for sure what that will be, Talbot guessed it could be in the range of about $300,000.