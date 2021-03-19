Proposed federal change puts Flagstaff at risk of losing funding

Flagstaff could be at risk of losing thousands of dollars in federal aid based on a proposed change in definitions by the United States Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
The change could lead to the city no longer receiving the same level of federal funding for everything from community development grants for local social services and underserved neighborhoods to the transportation dollars given to Mountain Line.
Earlier this year, the OMB proposed a change to the definition of a metropolitan statistical area from an area with a minimum population of 50,000 to 100,000 people.
According to the OMB, the change won’t directly reduce any funding directly, but the move still has many local leaders worried about indirect impacts to federal aid. That’s because the definitions outlined by the OMB are often used by other federal agencies to determine whether a city is eligible for federal funding.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, uses the OMB’s definitions to determine which cities can receive funding through community development block grants.
Mountain Line CEO Heather Dalmolin said the Federal Transportation Administration also uses the definition to award funding for public transit infrastructure and local agencies.
“If that classification were to change, we are at risk of a large impact to funding for operations and for our capital projects. In our view, the change has little value and poses a potential risk to future transit funding, therefore, we don’t support the change,” Dalmolin said in an email.
Just this week, the Flagstaff City Council approved sending a letter in opposition to the proposed changes, citing the risk to funding as well as asserting that the office has not provided a compelling reason for how the change would benefit the public.
Council’s letter came after the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce's Julie Pastrick also sent a letter opposing the proposed change last week, both to the OMB and to Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Tom O’Halleran.
“As we collectively work on the economic recovery, it is particularly important to nurture pro-growth policies for businesses, families and communities like ours,” Pastrick told elected leaders in her letter. “The [current designation] is vital to our cities as it provides the ability to advocate for the needs of our communities and ensure our state government considers the unique challenges and opportunities of our local government and economy.”
It's not just Flagstaff that could be impacted by the change: Across the country, a total of 140 medium-sized cities could find themselves in a similar position.
The City of Flagstaff annually receives approximately $600,000 in community development grant funding. That number has been even higher in the past year, as it has come with other one-time allocations of money related to coronavirus aid passed by Congress.
And that money has been used in a variety of ways, including expansions of Flagstaff Shelter Services and street improvements in the La Plaza Vieja neighborhood.
The OMB requested public comment before implementing the changes. That comment period ends on Friday, March 19.
National outlook
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives is urging the federal government not to approve recommendations to remove 144 cities from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas. Reclassifying them as “micropolitan” would put key federal funding at risk, they said.
The request comes after The Associated Press reported this month that the federal government is contemplating raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents. Doing so would reclassify more than a third of the current 392 metro areas as micropolitan statistical areas.
Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development, since some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas.
“Adhering to this recommendation has the potential to harm communities across the nation, which we hope you take into account while considering these recommendations," said the letter sent last week by eight U.S. senators and two U.S. representatives to the Office of Management and Budget.
The letter was signed by Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven of North Dakota, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Deb Fischer of Nebraska, all Republicans, along with Arizona's two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly. Also signing were Republican Reps. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Adrian Smith of Nebraska.
In a separate letter to the Office of Management and Budget, Hoeven said the proposal also would hurt micropolitan areas that were on the cusp of becoming metro areas. If approved, it wouldn't take effect until 2023.
Statisticians who recommended changing the definition of a metro area say it's long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.
Scores of city leaders and rural researchers also have written, urging the Office of Management and Budget to reject the proposal.
The city manager of Mankato, Minnesota, estimated that her community would lose directly $400,000 in funding that goes toward homeless shelters, affordable housing and medical care to the uninsured. This federal funding also leverages other low-income housing projects, said Susan Arntz.
“The City of Mankato, Minnesota, is very troubled by the proposal to modify the standards," Arntz said in a letter.
Another concern for many metros areas at risk of being reclassified is that they will have less name recognition outside their region, George Hammond, a University of Arizona economist, said during a recent online seminar about the topic sponsored by the National Association for Business Economics and the Association for University Business and Economic Research.
“This is a big concern for local policymakers and economic developers,” Hammond said. “If a metropolitan statistical area is redefined as a micropolitan area, it may fall out of the conversation. There is less buzz. There’s less knowledge that the NSA exists nationwide.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.