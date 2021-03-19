Proposed federal change puts Flagstaff at risk of losing funding

Flagstaff could be at risk of losing thousands of dollars in federal aid based on a proposed change in definitions by the United States Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The change could lead to the city no longer receiving the same level of federal funding for everything from community development grants for local social services and underserved neighborhoods to the transportation dollars given to Mountain Line.

Earlier this year, the OMB proposed a change to the definition of a metropolitan statistical area from an area with a minimum population of 50,000 to 100,000 people.

According to the OMB, the change won’t directly reduce any funding directly, but the move still has many local leaders worried about indirect impacts to federal aid. That’s because the definitions outlined by the OMB are often used by other federal agencies to determine whether a city is eligible for federal funding.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, uses the OMB’s definitions to determine which cities can receive funding through community development block grants.

Mountain Line CEO Heather Dalmolin said the Federal Transportation Administration also uses the definition to award funding for public transit infrastructure and local agencies.