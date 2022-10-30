Prop 442 seeks to increase affordable rentals, homeownership in Flagstaff

The City of Flagstaff is asking voters to approve a $20 million bond in November meant to increase affordable housing.

Proposition 442 is one of two general obligation (GO) bonds Flagstaff has on the ballot this year -- which together cost $125,257,625. The other, Proposition 441, is on fire, flood and wastewater infrastructure.

If approved, the bonds will be sold in phases over the next several years. Interest rates will be determined by market conditions, according to a city information pamphlet, and will not reach higher than 10% per year.

The bonds would be repaid from tax levy on all taxable properties in the city, an estimated $0.5134 per $100 of net assessed limited property evaluation.

If both measures pass, a residence valued at $250,000 would see a $140.05 tax impact per year for 20 years ($2,801.03 total cost), while a commercial property valued at $1,000,000 would see an impact of $899.73 for 20 years (for a total cost of $17,994.67).

Proposition 442 alone would mean an average estimated tax impact of $36.41 per year ($728.27 total over 20 years), or 26% of the total requested funding.

The city has committed to keep its secondary property tax rates at or below 0.8000 per $100 over the 20-year bond debt period, including if either or both of these bonds pass.

“The city is able to do this because as existing debt gets paid off, it creates capacity to issue new debt, allowing the city to direct that portion of the rate to the new GO bonds,” senior deputy city manager Shannon Anderson said in an Oct. 17 presentation of the bonds to a joint city-county meeting. “The city has been successful in maintaining rates below what was shared in previous publicity pamphlets since 2004 GO bond elections."

The Flagstaff City Council selected projects for both 441 and 442 at a meeting in November 2021, calling for an election in June. Both actions were based on recommendations from the Flagstaff Citizen’s Bond Committee, a 17-member group that researched community needs over a seven-month period.

“Affordable housing is essential to the health and prosperity of any community and ... it has been a documented need of our community for more than 50 years,” Housing Commission member Moses Milazzo wrote in a statement supporting the bond. “With large portions of the community facing the difficult choice of leaving due to a lack of attainable housing, it is important that as a community we take whatever steps we can to address this situation to allow Flagstaff to prosper well into the future.”

The city declared an affordable housing emergency in 2020 and approved a 10-year housing plan in February.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a household is considered to have affordable housing when it is spending no more than 30% of its gross income on housing (and related expenses). Households that spend more are considered housing cost-burdened.

Flagstaff’s 10-year plan states that 45% of all households in the city are housing cost-burdened, including 57% of renters and 27% of homeowners.

In her presentation, Anderson noted that the city’s area median income (AMI) rose by 36.5% over the past 10 years, while the median home price rose 166% (to $615,000) and rent on a two-bedroom apartment rose 66%.

“This disconnect between housing prices and income directly relates to 45% of Flagstaff households being housing cost-burdened and needing some form of assistance to achieve stability in both rental and homeownership,” she said.

Proposition 442 is intended to fund four projects to increase housing affordability in Flagstaff through adding to the number of affordable rental units in the city and expanding its assistance program for first-time homebuyers.

Past city bonds have funded projects including the Aquaplex, a new public works facility and city courthouse, fire infrastructure, and purchasing Observatory Mesa for open space, among others.

In 2018, a $25 million housing bond (Proposition 422) failed to pass, with 51.47% voting against the measure, according to the county election summary. Assistant housing director Justyna Costa said the city received feedback that the 2018 bond was not detailed enough, did not have a housing plan and people wanted to know about oversight of the money.

She said this year's bond addressed these issues.

"With this bond, the reason that it's different is that we do have a 10-year housing plan, we have an established housing commission and we put significantly more detail into the bond information," she said.

A total of 12 statements were submitted in favor of Proposition 442, including from the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors, Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, former mayor Coral Evans, Councilmember Khara House and mayoral candidate Becky Daggett.

None were submitted against.

“As an educator, a small-business owner and longtime community member, I have witnessed our workforce struggle to stay in Flagstaff,” wrote Jamie Whelan.“Individuals are forced to make the hard decision to leave Flagstaff and move themselves, their families and their jobs to a more ‘affordable’ city.

"We have lost a lot of valuable people, employment and services to this housing-cost migration. This loss impacts our healthcare, our educational systems, our small and large businesses, and the sustainability of our economy and our workforce. Our neighborhoods are filling with short-term rentals, which in time will affect our amazing community-based culture. We all know the problem; let’s join together to affect change our community needs.”

“The housing bond that I am asking you to join me in supporting helps provide housing for the neediest in our community,” wrote David Hayward. “Those folks will soon have no choice but to move elsewhere as the cost of housing increases and increases. The bond is backed by a robust plan for the renovation of city-owned housing, provision of incentives for construction of new affordable housing and home-buying assistance for those with good, well-paying jobs, who still can’t afford a down payment on a house.”

If approved by voters, the city intends to use 442 funding for four projects aimed at increasing affordable housing in Flagstaff and making it more attainable for residents.

“Having a variety of both rental and homeownership opportunities in a community is connected to positive effects in health, education, economic development, environmental outcomes and jobs,” Anderson said. “Prop 442 is expected to provide a path forward to increase housing affordability for broader community demographics in Flagstaff.”

The use of local funding is important to this measure, she said, as it the establishment of local rules to best meet Flagstaff’s needs.

“Local funding has the ability to assist households not eligible for traditional housing programs, as most programs use federal or state funding that limits who can be assisted to low-income households,” she said.

In 2019, the city created a Housing Commission, an advisory board to the city council, providing information and making recommendations related to housing in Flagstaff. The commission, made of 13 Flagstaff residents (including building and real estate professionals, experts on low-income housing and community representatives) will also provide oversight of the housing bond funds, should Proposition 442 pass.

Progress on these efforts will be measured through an annual report as well as in monitoring through the city’s annual budget process.

Should Proposition 442 not pass, the city will not receive general obligation bond funding for the projects outlined in the bond.

In that case, Costa said, the city "would do what we can with the money that we have."

"If it doesn't pass, then we continue doing what we are with the money that we have," she said. "Programs that we have will be dependent on funding. If we do have the funding, they'll continue and if we don't have the funding, they'll stop."

Here is how the city intends to use Proposition 442 funding.

Adding affordable rentals

Three of the projects are designed to expand the number of affordable rental units in Flagstaff and to incentivize developers to include more in future projects. In total, there is expected to add more than a thousand new affordable rentals in the city.

A housing gap analysis in the 10-year plan states that Flagstaff needs 7,976 market-rate houses “to free up pressure on Flagstaff’s housing stock and catch up with population growth.” Projects planned for this bond will create a minimum of 1,105 new affordable units in Flagstaff.

If passed, $5 million from Proposition 442 will be used to redevelop the low-income public housing already owned and operated by the city, adding more units on the same amount of land. This will more than double the 265 current units, to an expected minimum total of 530.

These units will not be part of the HUD’s public housing program, meaning they can serve residents in various income groups.

Anderson added that the redevelopment would not permanently displace anyone currently residing in Flagstaff’s public housing.

Another $3 million of the funding will be used to repurpose available buildings into rental units, allowing the city to partner with private developers, including nonprofits.

“Housing units are not the only community benefit this activity will provide,” Anderson said. “In addition to the creation of an estimated 75 rental units, currently vacant space in Flagstaff will transition to occupied homes.”

The funds ($5 million) would also be used to incentivize private developers “to incorporate affordable rental units in market-rate developments,” which Anderson estimated would create 400 to 500 new affordable rental units.

In Arizona, cities can't require developers to include affordable housing in their projects, so Flagstaff instead uses incentives to encourage their inclusion.

The city's current incentive program has limited funding, Costa said, that is only allocated when there is extra money.

If the bond passes, the additional funds will allow for more and larger incentives to encourage developers to create additional affordable units as part of their projects.

She said that "more than less" of apartment developers have accepted the incentives to add affordable housing, and that some ownership projects, including Crestview and Miramonte, have as well.

"It's successful because it helps the developer and we get some affordable housing," she said of the current program. "Not all developers choose to utilize it, but definitely the ones that do, that's how we've been able to accomplish a bunch of the affordable housing we have in town."

Helping first-time homebuyers

The final project included in Propostion 442 is $7 million to expand Flagstaff’s homebuyer assistance program.

This helps first-time homebuyers in the city with down payment and closing costs to purchase a home in the city limits, through a loan.

Similar to the city's incentive program, current funding for homebuyer assistance is limited and not guaranteed each year. In addition to city funding, the program is mostly federal funding -- which can only serve low to medium income people.

Costa said the current homebuyer assistance program is able to help 15 to 17 households a year. If passed, the initial investment from Proposition 442 could provide loans to 305 Flagstaff households, including those at a higher income than are served by federal programs.

"If the bond does pass, that will give us a funding source specific for this program," she said. " ... We'd be able to serve the medium-income people because that's what's missing in Flagstaff. There are a lot of programs for lower- to medium-income people, but that middle income, everybody still can't afford to buy and there's no money to serve them."

Assistance comes in the form of repayable loan, so it can be used again to help other local households, once it has been repaid. The loan is repaid once the house is sold, returning the funds to be reused several times.

"That money then gets recycled back into the program so we can help with an additional household," Costa said. "It's super cool; what will happen if the bond does pass is this large chunk of money that we can use and we'll constantly be recycling it. ... It would just be a self-sustaining, self-running program."

More about 441 and 442 can be found at flagstaffbonds2022.com. Additional information about voting and elections in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/elections.