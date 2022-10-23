Prop 441 seeks funding to address Flagstaff's fire, flood and wastewater infrastructure needs

On November’s ballot, the City of Flagstaff will be asking voters to approve a $5.287 million bond to address local fire, flood and wastewater infrastructure needs.

The city has two general obligation (GO) bonds on the ballot for infrastructure improvements (Proposition 441) and housing (Proposition 442). Together, their total principal is $77.285 million.

If approved, the bonds will be sold in phases over the next several years. Interest rates will be determined by market conditions, according to a city information pamphlet, and will not go higher than 10% per year.

The bonds would be repaid from a tax levy on all taxable properties in the city -- which estimates an average rate increase of $0.5134 per $100 of net assessed limited property evaluation over the life of both bonds, if property values stay stable.

The city has committed to keep its secondary property tax rates at or below $0.8000 per $100 over the 20-year bond debt period, including if either or both bonds pass. It plans to issue new bonds as previous ones are repaid, allowing the tax rate to remain the same.

“The city is able to do this because as existing debt gets paid off, it creates capacity to issue new debt, allowing the city to direct that portion of the rate to the new GO bonds,” said Shannon Anderson, senior deputy city manager, during a presentation Monday of the bonds to a joint city/county meeting. “The city has been successful in maintaining rates below what was shared in previous publicity pamphlets since 2004 GO bond elections."

This means a residence valued at $250,000 would see a $140.05 tax impact per year for 20 years ($2,801.03 total cost), while a commercial property valued at $1,000,000 would see an impact of $899.73 per year over the same period (for a total cost of $17,994.67).

Proposition 441 accounts for 74% of the requested funding, an estimated average tax impact of $103.64 per year ($2,072.76 over 20 years).

Public affairs director Sarah Langley said the city has used past bonds to fund projects including the Aquaplex, a new public works facility and city courthouse, as well as fire infrastructure and purchasing Observatory Mesa for open space.

The items addressed in this year's measures were selected during a Flagstaff City Council meeting in November 2021, based on recommendations from the Flagstaff’s Citizen’s Bond Committee.

The 17-member committee researched community needs, meeting regularly for seven months. After a presentation of their recommendations in June, city council selected the final bond measures.

With Proposition 441, the city is seeking $57,285,000 to invest in “wildfire suppression, stormwater flood mitigation and wastewater treatment infrastructure,” which, Langley said, “all share significant infrastructure needs within our community.”

“Climate change is causing extremely dry periods that increase the frequency and severity of wildfires, while at the same time bringing more frequent and intense rainstorms," according to the information pamphlet. The city's water treatment plants are currently operating at 88% of their total flow capacity.

Several “high-priority” projects and equipment to address these needs will be funded through this bond, should it pass.

Should Proposition 441 not pass, the city will not receive general obligation bond funding to complete the projects planned for the bond -- which Langley said “would either need to be delayed or would not be completed.”

Two statements in favor of Proposition 441 and none against were submitted for the voter information pamphlet.

“The amount of money in this bond will not entirely cover the costs associated with [Flagstaff’s infrastructure] needs, but will be substantive enough to allow for progress and/or completion of several of the most critical needs,” said Dara Marks Marino.

Marino added: “Approving Proposition 441 will not increase our secondary property taxes -- they will remain the same as what they are now. But it will allow the city to mitigate the Spruce Wash flooding, meet our increasing wastewater treatment needs, improve the energy efficiency of wastewater treatment and update the equipment used for wildfire suppression. These projects all address multiple community needs, including our basic needs for safety and health.”

Here are the projects for which the city intends to use Proposition 441 funding:

Fire suppression

If passed, Proposition 441 would fund $2,185,000 in replacements for four of the city’s fire response vehicles -- two 21-year-old engines and two 22-year-old water tenders.

Replacements would mean “reliable, safer and more advanced equipment to protect Flagstaff from wildland fire and its devastating impacts,” Anderson said.

“Wildland fire is a great risk to the City of Flagstaff,” she said. “As the climate continues to change, the community has experienced wildland fires in greater size, frequency and impact, such as the Museum, Tunnel and Pipeline fires.”

The Museum Fire burned nearly 2,000 acres in 2019; this year the Tunnel and Pipeline fires each burned over 20,000 acres.

Anderson said the city's current wildland fire fleet is experiencing up to 35% downtimes due to breakdown, meaning a reduced, less-effective response to fire.

According to the information pamphlet, the city budgeted more than $3 million for other fire equipment replacements in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, but does not have resources available to replace the vehicles. While it has considered alternate funding sources, impact fees are only available for new or additional units (which does not include replacements) and the city has not yet obtained grant funding.

“Wildfires continue to increase in size, intensity and costs,” Langley said. “Maintaining the Flagstaff Fire Department’s ability to respond to wildfires, quickly, effectively, and safely is critical to protecting our community and surrounding public forest.”

Flood mitigation

If passed, Proposition 441 funding will also be used to continue flood mitigation efforts in the Museum Flood area, including the Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods.

The city saw flooding in different neighborhoods in 2021 and this year, as monsoon rains fell on recent fire scars.

“The environmental effects of severe wildfires combined with heavy rainstorms has led to a heightened risk of severe flooding for drainages in Flagstaff,” Langley said. “Increasing the city’s drainage capacity in Spruce Wash will help address higher flows of stormwater.”

A preliminary estimate from the city calculates a total of $80 million is needed to complete all of Spruce Wash’s stormwater needs.

Among the projects for this funding are improvements to Route 66 and the channel from Paradise to the Killip Retention Basin -- which would together total $26,000,000.

“The 2019 Museum Fire burned the Spruce Wash watershed on the flanks of the Dry Lake Hills and Mount Elden, drastically altering the soil conditions and vegetation cover,” Anderson said. “It will take many years for the landscape to heal. Climate change with its periodic extreme weather events lead to flooding that exceeds the existing drainage capacity. Subsequent monsoon rains scoured out the drainage, moving debris, ash and mud through Flagstaff neighborhoods. This creates both an environmental and public health risk in addition to private property and public infrastructure damage.”

The funding would be used for projects needed to help alleviate flooding in the area, including tripling Spruce Wash’s capacity (from 400 to 1,200 cubic feet per second) between Linda Vista Drive and Route 66. If the city receives a grant to help with this work, bond funding will be used to continue improvements on Route 66.

“Bond funds will be used to complete identified projects and will be leveraged to secure federal grants as available to complete the overall comprehensive effort,” according to the pamphlet. “Bond funds could free up capital funding to support other flood mitigation efforts in the city.”

“Much work has been done, but more work is needed to add capacity through the channel and at road crossings,” Anderson said. “ ... So far the current mitigation measures have kept the neighborhoods from flooding during 2022’s summer monsoon season. Work will continue over the next few years to manage this new flow demand.”

Wastewater treatment

The final set of projects included in Proposition 441 are meant to upgrade wastewater treatment plants. A total of $21 million has been allocated for wastewater capacity, with $8.1 million going toward energy efficiency.

“Over the past 30 years, Flagstaff’s population has nearly doubled while the wastewater treatment plants have operated with the same equipment and the same capacity,” Anderson said.

The city’s current water reclamation plants’ capacity for water treatment has not increased over the last 30 years, according to the pamphlet, with solid waste treatment capacity staying the same for the past 50 years.

The 2014 Principles of Sound Water Management adopted by the city council recommend identifying additional capacity and funding when a plant reaches 75% of its flow capacity, and beginning construction on expanded facilities when it reaches 85%. The principles also state that construction should be finished by the time the plant reaches 95% of its actual flow capacity.

Flagstaff’s plants are now at 88% of their handling capacity, meaning replacing and upgrading the infrastructure will be needed to meet both current and future demand.

A total of $29,100,000 in improvements to both of the city’s water reclamation plants (Wildcat Hill and Rio de Flag) are planned as part of Proposition 441.

At Wildcat Hill, this includes two new digesters to increase capacity and allow the current digesters to be refurbished ($16 million), a new pump station to more efficiently treat water and provide redundancy to allow for repairs ($5 million), and a new co-generation unit for the digesters ($4.5 million).

The plant was built in 1971 and currently treats as many as six million gallons of liquid a day, in addition to handling the entire city’s solid waste treatment.

The co-generation unit is “the city’s largest single carbon neutrality project,” according to the pamphlet. Langley explained that it will “convert methane gas into electricity and heat, support carbon neutrality and provide backup energy in case of a power failure."

“Water reclamation takes a lot of energy, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Anderson said. “Backup emergency power in case of electrical grid outages provides resiliency to climate change and keeps the plants running when fire, weather or power outages occur.”

Rio de Flag (which was built in 1993 and currently has a capacity to treat four million gallons of liquid a day) improvements will include backup generators to continue operations through power disruptions ($2,160,000) and outages and new turbo blowers ($1,440,000) to increase efficiency.

“Effectively managing the wastewater treatment process is good for the community and the environment,” Anderson said. “Water is a precious resource. Keeping it clean and responsibly handling waste products benefits residents, the landscape and our underground aquifers.”

More about Proposition 441 and 442 can be found at flagstaffbonds2022.com. Additional information about voting and elections in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/elections.