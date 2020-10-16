Promoting healthy relationships: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

“Especially when you have someone who’s stuck at home with an abuser, any little thing that we can do to help them, we’re going to do, even if it’s an activity, a craft you can do with your partner or with your kids. Because that activity might be your only break from domestic violence or from fighting,” Otlo said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The State of Arizona, Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff have each passed proclamations naming October 2020 Domestic Violence Awareness Month, citing statistics that Otlo said have only increased during the pandemic as people face unexpected stressors such as loss of employment or child care options.

In 2019, Flagstaff Police Department assisted with 1,827 domestic violence cases, while Coconino County Sheriff’s Office assisted with 413 and the Page Police Department assisted with 365, according to the Coconino County proclamation.

“Survivors of domestic violence exhibit amazing courage, strength and determination in the aftermath of such violence and deserve Flagstaff, our city’s, support,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans in her reading of the city’s proclamation early this month.