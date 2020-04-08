Primary election likely for Flagstaff mayor's race, no primary for council race

Flagstaff voters may be voting for mayor twice this year after four candidates turned in enough signatures this week to be listed on the ballot.
If there are more than two mayoral candidates, the city holds a primary election in August, before voters will make the final decision during in the November election.
A pair of current Flagstaff City Councilmembers, Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard, turned in enough petitions before the deadline on Monday, as did Paul Deasy, who narrowly lost his city council race in 2018.
But a fourth mayoral candidate has also thrown his hat into the ring and collected enough signatures to be listed on the ballot.
Candidate Victor Varela, who owns Victor and Son’s Locksmith Service in Flagstaff, ran for city council in 2016. But Varela dropped out of the race after the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce challenged his petitions, saying he had not met the minimum number of valid signatures.
Varela said he decided to run for mayor because he wants to offer voters an alternative to the current direction of city council represented by either Whelan or Odegaard.
“I’m running for mayor because there needs to be change. If people are happy with the way things are going right now, then vote for Jamie or Charlie,” Varela said.
Varela said part of that change is that the city needs to have a better relationship with the Republican-held state government and legislature. He said that is why his affiliation as an independent is important and sets him apart from other candidates.
Varela said he believes he would be better at working with Republican state legislators who may be able to assist Flagstaff in tackling certain issues.
“[Republican state officials] are saying, ‘We love to come visit you guys and we pay a lot of taxes (which they do for their second homes), but you don’t want to play games with us, so you’re on your own,’” Varela said. “It has to change. You can’t bump heads with the Republicans; why would you?”
When it comes to priorities, Varela said at the top of his list is finding a way to pay down the city’s pension liability for the public safety retirement fund. The city owes about $111 million to that fund as of this year.
He said increasing the availability of affordable housing is another priority and he believes one solution could be building on land the city owns.
Lastly, Varela said should he be elected, he would use the weight of the mayor position to help solve residents' issues outside any official process if need be. For example, if someone is having a problem with a vacation rental being too loud, he would call the owner and ask them, as the mayor of Flagstaff, to solve the issue.
It has been several years since Flagstaff voters saw a primary election for the mayoral race.; the last was in 2012.
There will be no primary for the city council election, however. At the moment, incumbent Councilmember Jim McCarthy and candidates Becky Daggett, Anthony Garcia, Eric Nolan, Eric Senseman and Miranda Sweet will all be vying for the three seats up for grabs in November.
City Clerk Stacy Saltzburg said although the candidates have turned in petitions, it is still possible not everyone will end up on the ballot. If a candidate's petition is challenged and it is shown that they don’t have enough valid signatures, their name would not be listed.
Signatures can be thrown out for any number of reasons, from someone writing a fake name to not being registered within the city.
The deadline to file challenges with the Coconino County Superior Court is April 20.
