Primary election likely for Flagstaff mayor's race, no primary for council race

Varela said part of that change is that the city needs to have a better relationship with the Republican-held state government and legislature. He said that is why his affiliation as an independent is important and sets him apart from other candidates.

Varela said he believes he would be better at working with Republican state legislators who may be able to assist Flagstaff in tackling certain issues.

“[Republican state officials] are saying, ‘We love to come visit you guys and we pay a lot of taxes (which they do for their second homes), but you don’t want to play games with us, so you’re on your own,’” Varela said. “It has to change. You can’t bump heads with the Republicans; why would you?”

When it comes to priorities, Varela said at the top of his list is finding a way to pay down the city’s pension liability for the public safety retirement fund. The city owes about $111 million to that fund as of this year.

He said increasing the availability of affordable housing is another priority and he believes one solution could be building on land the city owns.