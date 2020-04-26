Priestly podcast: An inspiring mix of gospel and guffaws

The key, he says, is his long friendship with Lowry. The two met is Scottsdale in 2001 when Schmid, still in college, was helping with a youth group Lowry was running.

“We’re not trying to replicate (the other podcast), but just have our own natural conversation to reach both our congregations and put our friendship on display,” Schmid said. “There’s just a naturalness in the way we interact with each other.”

And if they help bolster — or foster — people’s faith along the way, so much the better.

“Priests are called to be bridges,” Lowry said. “Christ became human to be a bridge to God. In the same way, it’s through our humanity that people can connect. We can forget that sometimes, get stuck in intellectual things or spiritual things. We could talk 20 minutes about baptism but we make one joke about the 'Lion King' and that’s what everyone remembers. But people can relate to that.

“That’s what I’ve learned working with college students, how to relate to them. People love stories and that’s how they receive information, in lessons. I try to tell a lot of stories.”

Followers and subscribers