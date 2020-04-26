Priestly podcast: An inspiring mix of gospel and guffaws

Neither had anything left to say, so after a brief pause, they made eye contact and gave curt nods.
“And that’s a wrap.”
With that signoff — a benediction, you might say — Father Will Schmid and Father Matt Lowry eased away from their microphones in an austerely appointed room at the rectory attached to the Nativity Chapel in downtown Flagstaff. Father Lowry reclined slightly on the leather couch, on which an open bible lay splayed; Father Schmid leaned in to his computer to fiddle with the MP3 file he was uploading.
Now came the really hard part for the hosts of the new “Northern Fathers” podcast: naming that morning’s episode that soon would be available to download on SoundCloud, iTunes and the San Francisco de Asis Parish Facebook page.
Naming had fast become an issue with the priests — Father Schmid the pastor at the parish; Father Lowry the chaplain at Northern Arizona University's Newman Center — in the 35 straight days they had recorded podcasts to reach their congregations during the coronavirus lockdown. They had come up with some snappy, pop culture savvy titles (an example: “Then I Saw Her Faith, Now I’m a Believer”) but, today, they were struggling.
“I know, ‘Quasimodo,’” Father Lowry said.
They both dissolved into laughter. A riff on that morning’s podcast — in which they had spent the better part of 20 minutes chewing the ecclesiastical fat, delivering the gospel and referencing pop culture from a decidedly Catholic perspective — revolved around how, in olden times, the second Sunday of Easter was called “Quasimodo Sunday,” Latin for “in the manner of” a newborn who received mother’s milk.
Father Schmid shook his head.
“'Life with the King?'” Father Lowry ventured.
“Hmm, I like that but I kind of like the Lion King thing.”
In a discussion on baptismal practices and conventions, one of that day’s prime subjects, Lowry had told the story about officiating at a baptism in Mexico and how, afterward, people chanted, “El Rey León.” They had wanted him to hold the baby aloft, over his head, a la, the Disney movie “The Lion King.”
Schmid: “I’m OK with ‘Life with the King.’”
Lowry: “’New Life with the King?’ ‘Baptisms R Us?’”
Schmid: “’Reborn as Kings?’ No...”
Lowry, smiling slyly: “'I Just Can’t —’”
Schmid barked a laugh as Lowry finished speaking the song title from the movie: “’I Just Can’t Wait to be King.’”
“Well, I see we’re going with the music thing again for the title,” Schmid said. “Yeah, I like it. Pretty funny.”
These men of the cloth clearly were having loads of fun. Each morning since March 17, when Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix pulled the plug of all church activities, including Masses, at parishes, the two Flagstaff-based priests, friends since the early 2000s, have sat down before microphones and a sound board in their living space and reached out to the flock in the virtual and spiritual realms with edifying and entertaining episodes in which they banter and minister in equal measure.
The podcast is not the only outreach Schmid’s parish has undertaken — it live streams its daily Mass and it holds drive-through confessionals — but the 20-minute episodes done without a script, but with humor and pathos, is something the two priests have been wanting to do for a while now. Schmid had recorded a pilot episode a while back, after a family in the congregation donated funds to buy the recording equipment, but the project had remained on the back burner.
Turns out, the social distancing measures gave them just the nudge they needed to take the plunge.
It is a professionally done podcast, too. The pair are well-spoken, relaxed, instructive without being pedantic, and they aren’t afraid to show their human sides and speak of their own challenges and failings. Their easy rapport serves to demystify lay people’s perceptions of priests: that their piety precludes mirth-making and that their collars and personalities are always kept tight.
Actually, regular listeners might be wondering if Schmid and Lowry’s collars aren’t tightening in these quarantine days, since they’ve been talking about (and, presumably, eating) ice cream religiously. That’s been a recurring riff, the pair’s “55 Days of Ice Cream,” a play on the extended Easter ritual. The two have expressed almost divine devotion to Graeter’s ice cream, particularly the black raspberry.
But it’s not just food. Schmid and Lowry, on air, do not keep things close to the vestments. They have spoken about their paths to the priesthood and their challenges. Schmid, in particular, relates stories from his life before he converted to Catholicism, including the brow-raising confession that he once was a heavy metal music aficionado.
Progressive priests
As younger members of the priesthood — Schmid in his early 40s and Lowry late 30s — they find it important to be relatable to younger congregants. That’s especially true for Lowry, who is a ministers to college students. But they also want to span all age demographics and reflect the concerns of all manner of backgrounds.
So, on the podcast, they will recite the Gospel of John one minute, then riff on their shared affinity for the movie “Tombstone” — though they expressed disappointment in the film’s foul language, taking the Lord’s name in vain and all that. They look the part of progressive priests as well. Both exude a youthful exuberance, Schmid sporting an impressively long russet beard and Lowry still retaining that choir boy’s sense of wonder.
These are two gentlemen, in short, whom you’d like to spend a morning chatting with over coffee. And the podcast allows you to do just that.
The format and gestalt come from a podcast Schmid had enjoyed while driving: “Catholic Stuff You Should Know,” a weekly conversation between three Denver priests that has been on the airwaves for nearly 10 years. Schmid liked the informality and its overarching message of that show and sought to emulate it here.
The key, he says, is his long friendship with Lowry. The two met is Scottsdale in 2001 when Schmid, still in college, was helping with a youth group Lowry was running.
“We’re not trying to replicate (the other podcast), but just have our own natural conversation to reach both our congregations and put our friendship on display,” Schmid said. “There’s just a naturalness in the way we interact with each other.”
And if they help bolster — or foster — people’s faith along the way, so much the better.
“Priests are called to be bridges,” Lowry said. “Christ became human to be a bridge to God. In the same way, it’s through our humanity that people can connect. We can forget that sometimes, get stuck in intellectual things or spiritual things. We could talk 20 minutes about baptism but we make one joke about the 'Lion King' and that’s what everyone remembers. But people can relate to that.
“That’s what I’ve learned working with college students, how to relate to them. People love stories and that’s how they receive information, in lessons. I try to tell a lot of stories.”
Followers and subscribers
On this morning, the pair spoke about the liturgical calendar and did an extended segment on the sacredness of baptism, how, as Schmid said, the baptismal font is “like a new spiritual womb, so to speak, in which we are given new life re-created by the Lord.” But they also riffed on memorable baptisms each has performed, such as Lowry’s “Lion King” moment and one time when an infant cried and screamed the entire time for Schmid — “Let’s just say,” Schmid cracked, “I did not give a homily at that baptism.”
The audience for “Northern Fathers” has been building steadily: 300 downloads a day. The pair doesn’t care about numbers. They don’t record the podcast for attention, either.
“I think this podcast give a voice in people’s homes and cars and helps them build a relationship with us,” Schmid said. “One of my parishioners said to me, ‘I feel more connected to you than before because your voice is in my living room every day.’ That was really powerful to hear.”
The morning after “Northern Fathers” was visited by a reporter and photographer at the taping, Schmid and Lowry couldn’t help but reflect on-air about the mystique the public harbors regarding the priesthood and how they try to relate to people where they live.
“I just think people are intrigued when they see priests do anything other than celebrate Mass,” Lowry said.
To which Schmid quipped: “We turn into a wildlife animal park. ‘Now we’re going to watch the priests in their natural habitat.’ … Either that, or it’s like a golf match. ‘Now, watch the genuflection. Perfect!’”
Sustained laughter. Then it was on to reading the gospel.
