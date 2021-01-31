Previous coronaviruses affect antibodies, NAU-TGen study shows

Using an extensive collection of viral data that NAU and TGen researchers have been creating over the past several years, the team then compared these antibody responses to those of other known human-infecting coronaviruses, including both deadly coronaviruses such as the ones that caused previous outbreaks of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), as well as older, endemic coronaviruses.

At the time of the most recent study, despite the abundance of local nasal pharyngeal swab — and later saliva — testing for COVID-19, the group had to look to a colleague in Norway to find blood samples needed to conduct antibody testing.

Although Ladner noted that many antibody studies focus on coronaviruses’ entire crown-like spike protein, this study instead looked at small chunks of the protein to determine specifically where antibody reactions were occurring. As mentioned in the report, these particulars of the antibody response could determine disease outcome.

“Not all antibodies are created equal. Some antibodies have strong neutralization potential, others do not. … Part of what we’re trying to do with our approach is to tease apart these different classes of antibodies that we can understand the different impact of these different types of antibodies,” Ladner said.