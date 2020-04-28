Preventing summer diseases in northern Arizona

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) recommends northern Arizona residents and visitors take precautions to prevent illnesses transmitted by insects and animals during the summer. In case of illness, contact your healthcare provider.
To prevent bites from fleas, ticks and mosquitoes that can carry diseases like plague, tick-borne relapsing fever, West Nile virus, and Zika virus:
- Wear covering clothing—shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt—and insect repellent with active ingredients such as DEET when outdoors.
- Vaccinate and de-flea pets and prevent them from roaming loose. Arizona State law requires all dogs to be properly vaccinated against rabies. CCHHS also recommends that cats be vaccinated against rabies.
- Reduce rodent habitats around your home, workplace and recreational areas by removing brush, rock piles, junk, cluttered firewood and possible rodent food supplies, such as pet and wild animal food.
- Remove or empty water-holding containers outside your home, such as flowerpots, buckets and birdbaths, to reduce breeding areas for disease-carrying mosquitoes.
- Keep insects out of your home by using window and door screens.
To reduce hantavirus exposure during outdoor recreation:
- Do not pitch tents or place sleeping bags near rodent nests, burrows or in areas of heavy rodent activity.
- Clean tents and camping gear that have been stored where rodents may have had access before use.
- If possible, do not sleep on the bare ground and zip tents closed to keep animals out.
- Wear rubber or plastic gloves at all times while cleaning cabins, garages and areas that have been closed up for extended periods. Before cleaning, open all doors and windows for at least 30 minutes.
To reduce exposure of rabies and plague:
- Do not handle or feed any wild animals, including dead and wounded animals.
- Report unusual wildlife behavior to the CCHHS Animal Management Office at 928-679-8756.
CCHHS also recommends precautions against heat related illnesses by wearing sunscreen and clothes that cover your arms, legs and head and staying hydrated.
For more information visit www.coconino.az.gov/health or call Coconino County Health and Human Services at 928-679-7272, toll-free 1-877-679-7272.
