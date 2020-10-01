 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Trump to visit Flagstaff Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

President Trump to visit Flagstaff Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo2-Trump

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he arrives at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As he runs for reelection, President Donald Trump will be visiting Flagstaff next week.

The president’s visit is planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Public admission to hear the president speak will begin at 3 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To attend and get tickets for the event, visit the site https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-delivers-remarks-at-a-make-america-great-again-event-in-flagstaff-az-october-6.

On Monday, Trump will be making a similar stop in Tucson.

The visit comes as, for the first time in a generation, Arizona appears to be up for grabs during the election.

With Election Day about a month away, the Trump campaign has campaigned fairly heavily in Flagstaff. Two Trump bus tours have come through the city and national conservative figure Charlie Kirk campaigned for the president at an event in late September.

0 comments
5
0
1
0
5

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Conflict persists after debate
National

Conflict persists after debate

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden kept up their debate-stage sniping from the road and the rails on Wednesday, fighting for working-class voters in the Midwest while both parties — and the debate commission, too — sought to deal with the most chaotic presidential faceoff in memory.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News