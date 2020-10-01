President Trump to visit Flagstaff Tuesday

As he runs for reelection, President Donald Trump will be visiting Flagstaff next week.

The president’s visit is planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport. Public admission to hear the president speak will begin at 3 p.m.

To attend and get tickets for the event, visit the site https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-delivers-remarks-at-a-make-america-great-again-event-in-flagstaff-az-october-6.

On Monday, Trump will be making a similar stop in Tucson.

The visit comes as, for the first time in a generation, Arizona appears to be up for grabs during the election.

With Election Day about a month away, the Trump campaign has campaigned fairly heavily in Flagstaff. Two Trump bus tours have come through the city and national conservative figure Charlie Kirk campaigned for the president at an event in late September.

