Smoke may be in the air this week as the Coconino National Forest continues several prescribed burns across the Mogollon Rim Ranger District and Flagstaff Ranger District this week.

Forest managers began a 5,000 acre prescribed burn earlier this week and continued with the operation burning 300 acres Thursday about 27 miles southeast of Flagstaff. Should weather allow it, forest managers plan to continue the burn next week.

Winds are forecasted to remain westerly throughout the duration of the burn, which will reduce potential impacts to the WAPA power lines as well as Lake Mary Road. Overall, the smoke is expected to drift to the east/northeast, potentially settling around Kinnikinick Lake or further towards Long Lake. Smoke will likely be visible from Lake Mary Road, and during ignitions it will potentially also be visible from both Highway 87 as well as I-40.

On Friday, Forest managers have a burn planned on about 437 acres about 10 miles northeast of Flagstaff.

With a northeast wind predicted, smoke should travel to the southwest. Minimal impacts will be possible along I-40 west of Flagstaff.

Prescribed burns are always dependent upon weather and wind conditions, as well as approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The public can view approved prescribed burns on ADEQ’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov. Coconino NF burns begin with the designator “COF.”