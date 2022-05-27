Prescribed burns put on ‘pause’ nationwide due to extreme fire risk

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced last week that the agency would pause all prescribed burns on National Forest System lands for 90 days because of extreme wildfire risk, with the pause being used to conduct a “review of protocols, decision support tools and practices ahead of planned operations this fall.”

Moore said in a public statement that the pause will make space for a “national review” that evaluates the prescribed fire program “from the best available science to on-the-ground implementation.”

“Lessons learned and any resulting program improvements will be in place prior to resuming prescribed burning,” Moore said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the destructive Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico, which was in part ignited by a prescribed burn caught by extreme winds and blown out of Forest Service control.

While Moore’s statement makes no formal connection between the pause and the large fire, pausing the prescribed burn program following such an incident makes sense, said James Petit, fire staff officer for the Coconino National Forest (CNF).

“Anytime you have an escape that turns into a wildfire, everyone's going to want to take a pause there and see what went wrong,” Petit said.

There’s always a risk to “striking a match,” Petit said, but forest managers “do a lot of risk assessment before [prescribed burns]. We've got a really high percentage of successful prescribed burning.”

According to Moore’s statement, “In 99.84% of cases, prescribed fires go as planned. In rare circumstances, conditions change, and prescribed burns move outside the planned project area and become wildfires.”

CNF usually conducts about 30 to 50 prescribed burns to treat up to 40,000 acres of forest each year.

According to Petit, prescribed burns are the Forest Service’s “best tool” for reducing forest fuels and protecting communities from catastrophic wildfire. There are also mechanical treatments -- such as forest thinning and logging to reduce fuels -- but prescribed fire most closely mimics the natural cycle of the forest and helps to recycle nutrients into the forest ecosystem.

“It’s a tool we’d like to continue to use,” said Petit.

Whether natural or prescribed, fires are an important part of forest health in northern Arizona, said Amy Waltz, director of science delivery for the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University.

“Fire can increase grass and wildflower diversity. It creates habitat for a bunch of different animals, from insects all the way up to our large ungulates like antelope, elk, mule deer,” Waltz said.

She explained that many of the problems we have with current fires are a result of over-fighting fires in the past.

“Fire exclusion in the late 1800s and early 1900s is part of the reason why we have the current fuel load today,” Waltz said. “And of course, the fires that we see today are also due to climate change and some weather changes that we're seeing.”

Climate change also poses challenges for the use of prescribed fire. Historically reliable “burn windows” are shifting.

“What we're seeing is more of a robust monsoon or rainy summer, which pushes our fall window back a month or two,” Petit said. “And then we're having these really dry springs where historically we've made up some acreage in the springtime.”

This spring, unusually strong winds further restricted the opportunities for safe burning conditions.

“We just weren't able to burn many acres before the winds took hold,” Petit said.

Even before the pause, changing conditions caused CNF to cancel prescribed burns plans as early as April.

“During normal years, we would be finishing up spring burning right now,” Petit said.

But as it stands, for the 90 days of the pause, “we didn't have any plans to burn anyways,” Petit said.

Petit expects the pause and national review will take a “broad” view of prescribed burn policy and may be accompanied by a more localized review of individual forest activity, “which we welcome,” he said.

He does not expect that prescribed fire will be removed from the Forest Service toolkit. Moore’s statement also makes it clear that prescribed burn operations are “essential.”

“Fire has been here long before we ever got here,” Petit said. "And it'll always be here. It’s nature's way of cleaning that forest floor. ... Prescribed fire will always be a need.”

