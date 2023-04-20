Northern Arizona residents may observe smoke on the horizon over the next week as the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management began conducting prescribed burns this week.

Dubbed the Flying M Ranch burn, fire managers began burning 1,600 acres east of Mormon Lake in Coconino County on Thursday.

That project is located on State Trust Land, approximately 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff and 10 miles south of Interstate 40.

Burn managers expect the project to take two days with ignitions starting in the morning each day. Winds may push smoke to the northeast, but smoke should not impact I-40 and the Mormon Lake Community.

Then next week, burns are planned south of Tusayan. Calling it the Woodlands Ranch burn, managers will treat 1,500-acres of State Trust Land which may take up to four days to complete.

Smoke may be very visible from the Valle/Grand Canyon Junction-area. Predicted winds out of the southwest should push smoke off the project to the northeast toward SR 64 and US 89.

Fire managers cited favorable weather conditions as allowing the burns to move forward.