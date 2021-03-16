 Skip to main content
Prescribed burn near Apache Maid Mountain postponed
Coconino National Forest firefighters had planned a large fire treatment this week on the Red Rock Ranger District near Apache Maid Mountain, but the prescribed burn has been postponed due to moisture received in the area.

According to a media release, fire managers will reevaluate plans for a burn in this area at a later date when weather conditions are more suitable for fire treatment.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

