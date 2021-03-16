Prescribed burn near Apache Maid Mountain postponed

Coconino National Forest firefighters had planned a large fire treatment this week on the Red Rock Ranger District near Apache Maid Mountain, but the prescribed burn has been postponed due to moisture received in the area.

According to a media release, fire managers will reevaluate plans for a burn in this area at a later date when weather conditions are more suitable for fire treatment.

