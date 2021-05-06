Prescott's Versteeg wins grueling Cocodona 250 ultra race

That lead grew as the evening wore on. By the time Versteeg made the last major climb of the race, up Mount Elden, neither Mortimer nor Hock had reached the Walnut Canyon checkpoint. Versteeg reached the aid station at the crest of Mount Elden at 3:35 a.m. Thursday, 8.6 miles from the finish. From there, it was a downhill trek on Elden Lookout Road and the Oldham Trail to Buffalo Park and then down Beaver Street, one of the few paved parts of the course, to Heritage Square.

Though it might have seemed overly arduous, even cruel, for race directors to throw in the Mount Elden climb so close to the finish, Versteeg seemed unfazed.

“I know it sounds weird but, like, climbing was the one thing I could do that didn’t hurt at that point,” he said. “I was more worried about the descent. I’ve probably climbed that mountain a hundred times. When you know something, it makes it a little easier. I also knew exactly what it was and when it was, so it’s not like it came out of nowhere. The coming down the road was tough.”

He seemed to weather the downhill pounding on his quadriceps well enough. Versteeg ran his final mile at sun-9-minute pace, impressive given the fact he’d been on his feet almost nonstop since 5 a.m. on Monday morning.