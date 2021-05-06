Prescott's Versteeg wins grueling Cocodona 250 ultra race

Dawn arrived in downtown Flagstaff at 5:29 Thursday morning and, shortly thereafter, so did Michael Versteeg.
Slightly longer than three days after setting off from the desert oasis of Black Canyon City — 72 hours, 36 minutes, precisely — the 35-year-old Prescott resident and multi-sport endurance athlete made a right turn from Birch Avenue onto Heritage Square and crossed the finish line to win the inaugural Cocodona 250 ultra-marathon.
Actually, Versteeg covered 257.2 miles, in all, and the only suspense when it came to competition was whether he would break the three-day mark. He came up less than an hour short of that, but neither Versteeg nor the two dozen spectators at the finish line seemed to care about time.
What he accomplished, on about three hours sleep over three days, was an extraordinary feat of endurance, climbing more than 42,000 feet over the span of the course, which started among the saguaros in the desert and finish amid the Ponderosa pines in Flagstaff.
After crossing the line, to the strains of swelling orchestral music and cheers and cowbell-ringing from fans, Versteeg seemed hardly winded. He gave the faintest of smiles, briefly lifted both fists in the air and then took off his hydration pack and stood staring into the distance.
His first words: “I’m tired. I’m sleep-deprived.”
That was to be expected, in the wake of his achievement. He led nearly from start to finish, getting briefly passed in Cottonwood on Tuesday afternoon by Utah’s Michael McKnight, the 2019 winner of the 200-miler triple crown. But whereas Versteeg cautiously chose to stop during the heat of the afternoon in Cottonwood, McKnight pushed on to the Lime Kiln Trail and didn’t last too much longer before being forced to drop out.
According to Jubilee Page, a race director for Aravaipa Running, McKnight had to be briefly hospitalized for rhabdomyolysis, a breakdown of muscle fiber in the bloodstream.
Versteeg said he made the tactical decision to rest in Cottonwood, no matter which runners would eventually pass him.
“The guy obviously knows what he’s doing,” Versteeg said of McKnight. “That’s why I stopped at that time, because at that point I had not slept yet. I would’ve done more damage to myself if I’d tried to run to Lime Kiln during those hours.
“When I slept there, it was during the hottest part of the day. I can’t get in his mind, but I think he saw it as an opportunity. I don’t know. And he got cooked. I think a lot of people got cooked (in that span).”
Versteeg, however, was a study in consistency, doing his fastest segments in the cool of the evening. By the time he scaled the switchbacks of Castner Mountain just outside of Sedona late Wednesday afternoon, he had opened up a 10-mile lead over his pursuers, Dax Hock of Boise, Idaho and Flagstaff’s John Mortimer.
That lead grew as the evening wore on. By the time Versteeg made the last major climb of the race, up Mount Elden, neither Mortimer nor Hock had reached the Walnut Canyon checkpoint. Versteeg reached the aid station at the crest of Mount Elden at 3:35 a.m. Thursday, 8.6 miles from the finish. From there, it was a downhill trek on Elden Lookout Road and the Oldham Trail to Buffalo Park and then down Beaver Street, one of the few paved parts of the course, to Heritage Square.
Though it might have seemed overly arduous, even cruel, for race directors to throw in the Mount Elden climb so close to the finish, Versteeg seemed unfazed.
“I know it sounds weird but, like, climbing was the one thing I could do that didn’t hurt at that point,” he said. “I was more worried about the descent. I’ve probably climbed that mountain a hundred times. When you know something, it makes it a little easier. I also knew exactly what it was and when it was, so it’s not like it came out of nowhere. The coming down the road was tough.”
He seemed to weather the downhill pounding on his quadriceps well enough. Versteeg ran his final mile at sun-9-minute pace, impressive given the fact he’d been on his feet almost nonstop since 5 a.m. on Monday morning.
Versteeg is no stranger to Arizona trails, though. He is the holder of the fastest known time on the 830-mile Arizona Trail t 15 days, 22 hours and 39 minutes. He’s a relative newcomer to ultra-running, though, having won the first race he ever entered, the 100-mile Stagecoach race from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon.
Asked Thursday how winning the Cocodona 250 compares to his AZT fastest known time, Versteeg said the two feats are not comparable.
“It was really different,” he said. “This felt like a single run. When you do multi-day stuff on longer trails, it feels like you’re sort of day-to-day. But this felt like one run. I think I slept three hours, maybe. That’s not including the night before the race, when we slept only two hours. I tried to sleep (Wednesday night) in Walnut Canyon and it didn’t work. It was a waste of time. Plus, it just made me more tired.”
Versteeg didn’t appear at all tired immediately afterward. In fact, he was quite lucid and stood around for a half an hour talking to spectators and posing for photographs.
Page from Aravaipa presented him with the first place Cocodona belt buckle, made from Arizona copper. Versteeg thanked her and handed the prize to his mother, Mary Buchanan, who enveloped him in a hug.
“I’m so proud of him,” Buchanan said of her son. “Everything he sets out to do, he does. Oh, of course, no mother wants to see their son run 257 miles, but he knows what he’s doing.”
This story will be updated as more runners finish.