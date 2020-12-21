Prescott makes progress on public safety pension debt

The city of Prescott has had good news when it comes to paying down the debt it owes to the public safety pension system, according to a media release.

Much like Flagstaff, the city of Prescott pays into the pension system which funds the retirements or police officers and fire fighters.

In 2017, Prescott voters approved a 0.75 cent tax dedicated to paying down the debt which at the time was $86 million. The tax took effect in 2018.

But a recent actuarial valuation for Prescott provided by the Public Service Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) for the Fiscal Year 2020 showed the tax has already gone a long ways to paying the debt down.

Prescott’s liability is now just over $43 million, and as of the recent report, Prescott is 69% funded, according to the pension system. In fiscal year 2017 the number was 30.1% funded.

“This is more good news for the City of Prescott,” said Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli. “Despite the effects of the pandemic on the local economy, we continue to make great strides in paying down the PSPRS unfunded accrued liability.”