Prescott airport gets 'state airport of the year' award

The Prescott Regional Airport was named airport of the year for 2020 by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In awarding the airport, state officials cited the economic impact the airport has on the nearby community and region and recent advocacy for funding.

“The staff at Prescott Regional Airport has done outstanding work to improve their airport and contribute to the aviation community in Arizona,” said Don Kriz, ADOT Aeronautics Group manager.

The airport’s accomplishments include securing an extra $10 million in development funding and completing an economic impact study showing the airport’s generation of $160.3 million in economic impact, Kriz said. Prescott Regional Airport also achieved the status of fastest growing commercial service airport in Arizona last year with an increase in passenger enplanements of 174%.

The airport has won the title before in 2014.

The airport’s other highlights include conducting an innovative on-site Federal Aviation Administration Annual Live Burn training activity and receiving federal and state support for construction of a new $15 million passenger terminal, according to a media release.

“It is truly an honor for the city to receive this recognition from ADOT Aeronautics for the hard work and accomplishments our team at Prescott Regional Airport has accomplished the past year,” said city of Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli.

