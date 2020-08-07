Preparing for kindergarten during COVID-19

In-person classes for Flagstaff Unified School District’s 2020-21 school year have been delayed until at least Oct. 9. Teachers returned to reorganize their classrooms this summer after an abrupt closure in March as COVID-19 cases surged statewide.

“It was like stepping back in time to when we left at spring break. It felt like this huge hole. I think all of us sort of felt a loss with not being able to close out the year like we normally would with the kids,” Salazar said, noting how challenging the loss of in-person classes was for last year’s kindergartners. “That, in some respects, was harder than starting this way and then transitioning [to in-person] hopefully later.”

Now that they’ve had more time to prepare for virtual learning, which starts Aug. 17 at FUSD schools, the kindergarten teachers at Sechrist said their goal is to mimic the regular school day online, while also keeping screen time to a minimum for these young students.

Class will begin and end at the same times as a regular school day, with full-class video conferences to bookend the day. Salazar said families will still receive paper activity packets to supplement the online lessons and break up time students spend on their district-issued iPads. Core subjects as well as specials, recess and snack time will all be built into the daily schedule.