Preparing for a "nightmare scenario": FUSD hosts training on school shootings, lethal threats

Flagstaff Unified School District superintendent Mike Penca said there’s one topic he’s getting a lot of questions about, from parents and teachers alike: the risk of a school shooting. For the superintendent, it’s a frightening possibility.

“It’s hard to balance the positive, supportive, inclusive and welcoming environment we foster in our classrooms with this dark reality,” Penca said. Still, the danger is one he plans to prepare for and hopes to help parents face as well.

This week, the district is aiming to answer parent questions during a “Crisis Reality Training.” It’s set to take place on Tuesday, September 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the main auditorium at Coconino High School.

The district has re-contracted with Jesus Villahermosa, the founder of Crisis Reality Training Incorporated. Before the pandemic Villahermosa had presented to parents and older students in one-hour assemblies, aiming to impart life-saving skills.

His last parent training in Flagstaff was attended by about 35 to 40 parents, according to the superintendent’s recollection.

“I sat in on the parent training,” Penca said. “A parent said it was disappointing that more people hadn’t come because it was so worthwhile.”

For his part, Villahermosa does not refer to the course as “Active Shooter Training,” but prefers the term “Active Lethal Threats” when discussing incidents of mass and school-related violence. He says that better describes changes in tactics used by attackers.

He has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement and worked for a time on the Pierce County SWAT team in Washington State. He also worked as the Director of Campus Safety at Pacific Lutheran University.

As a speaker and trainer, he focuses specifically on threats to educational institutions. Taking what he calls an empirical and data-based approach to training, Villahermosa presents all over the country.

“My son was involved in a school shooting, and I was a tactical officer at the time,” Villahermosa said.

He said his son approached him just seven weeks before the shooting at his school, and asked his dad what he should do if he walked into a classroom and saw a shooter. A few weeks later, that nightmare scenario came true. Looking back as a father, Villahermosa said he’s glad he knew what to say to his son back then. His focus now is on transferring that knowledge.

The purpose of his parent-focused training is threefold. First, it’s intended to offer adults strategies for talking to kids about the jarring possibility of an active shooter, or violence at school.

Penca said in particular, Villahermosa has helped equip parents to talk to their children about threats without making fear the centerpiece of the conversation.

“You can’t not teach skills that save lives,” Villahermosa said. “In my experience, everyone is afraid to have these conversations except the kids.” He said he works on trying to help kids feel empowered, presenting strategies based on “reality and not emotion.”

“I had a staff member come up to me after an assembly and say, ‘I feel like I need to apologize to you. I thought you were going to come here and breed fear. Instead, the kids really engaged and left empowered,’” Villahermosa said.

He said while he encourages counselors to be on site as the tough subject is broached, he also believes most kids want to be armed with information. Villahermosa said he’s noted students seeking out resources on the internet and engaging with the issue of school shootings with or without parental support. What’s important, he believes, is making sure students get correct, context-based information. His course focuses on nine tactics for survival and on dispelling myths.

“Parents sometimes tell kids incorrect information,” Villahermosa said. Context really matters, and the trainer explained that sometimes parents might not know what advice will best apply in the event of an active shooter on campus. “The person that’s near a shooter has a different survival tactic than someone a few buildings away,” he said -- if you’re close to the shooter, running away is the better option; if you’re further away, he said, lockdowns are shown to save lives.

Evidence-based survival strategies during “Active Lethal Threats” will be the second key element of Tuesday’s presentation for parents, according to Villahermosa.

Penca said with active shooter events happening in grocery stores and places of worship, he believes survival strategies are critical for everyone. He hopes parents will take some of the information back to their everyday lives and workplaces in addition to learning the information for their children.

“We’ll all have to work together to mitigate risk,” Penca said. “This is bigger than just a school issue. We feel fortunate to have the resources for this training.” Villahermosa’s fee on average is about $5,500 per day of training.

“I appreciate that FUSD prioritizes safety for students, staff and teachers,” said Marisa Scionti, a parent whose elementary and middle school-aged children attend FUSD schools. She’s said she’ll be attending the event. “I am not opposed to people learning tactics if that's what they are interested in doing, but as a society, we must have a better plan for preventing gun violence. We must demand common sense laws and instill a culture of secure gun storage.”

Organizers hope the presentation will help to open a dialogue between parents and administrators about what their kids will be learning on the topic of active shooters, and how they’ll be talking about safety and preparedness in the classroom after the bell rings. Students in grades 6-12 will have assembly presentations with Villahermosa this week.

Villahermosa said he works to ensure that parents, educators and students all receive the same information. In training students, the superintendent also said there is an emphasis placed on prevention as much as survival. That prevention starts with reporting.

“Someone who chooses to cause harm might voice their intentions to hurt themselves or others,” Penca said. “A big part of our students focuses on how important it is to report that. Showing someone that you care about them and that you love them might mean reporting their intent to do harm.”

According to Villahermosa, 81% of school shooters told at least three friends about their intentions beforehand. “If we’re going to stop active shooter situations in schools in America, it’s going to start with the kids,” he said. “After assemblies, we have had kids come forward to reveal there was a gun in school or an active shooting plot. That’s what these trainings are all about.

“Flagstaff has always been very proactive, in that they utilize me for training staff, parents and kids -- creating what I call a triangle of safety."

In addition to making contact with students in gymnasiums across Flagstaff, Villahermosa will present survival strategies and information to bus drivers, district food services workers, and teachers in separate tailored sessions, according to Penca. He said the value of tailored sessions goes back to context.

“Classroom teachers, for example, may have more options. If a kid stands up on a bus with a gun in America, it’s going to be a pretty bad day. Drivers can use the bus itself as a tool to mitigate risk and harm,” hesaid.

The superintendent said he hopes at the end of the day, the horrifying scenario of an active shooter in Flagstaff never comes to fruition.

“Each one of these [school shootings] is so tragic. We hope we’re prepared,” Penca said. “That’s the purpose of this training.”

For more information on the training and curriculum, visit FUSD1.org.